Jan. 6 House panel to issue new round of subpoenas for Trump allies | Attack on the US Capitol





The House select committee investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is set to subpoena key Trump lieutenants involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results from a command center of the Willard Hotel in Washington, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas, which could be issued as early as next week, reflect the interest of select committees in the events at the hotel directly across from the White House, where Donald Trump’s most loyal aides plotted to keep him down. active.

The select committee is targeting around 20 people linked to the Trump command center at the Willard, including lawyer John Eastman, who described ways to deny Joe Biden the presidency, the source said.

The subpoenas for documents and testimony are aimed at securing legal advice offered to Trump on how he might manipulate the events of January 6 to prevent the certification of Bidens’ election victory, the source said.

House investigators set to prosecute Trump’s lieutenants who gathered at the Willard to uncover the centers of gravity from which Trump and his advisers conspired, the source said and whether the former president had any prior knowledge of the attack on the Capitol.

The select committee appears to be seeking a full account of what happened in several of the Willard’s suites in the days leading up to January 6 and at a final War Room meeting the night before the Capitol attack.

The select committee targets Eastman after it emerged he had outlined scenarios for overturning the election in a memorandum presented at a January 4 White House meeting with Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

At that meeting, according to a source close to Trump, Eastman went through the memo which detailed how, during the joint session of Congress on January 6, Pence could refuse to certify the voters lists for Biden and thus hand Trump a second term. .

The former president grabbed Eastman’s memo and relentlessly pressured Pence over the next few days to use it to requisition the largely ceremonial counting process, the Trump source said.

Trump failed to convince Pence to reject Bidens’ election victory, an outcome that key Trump aides blamed on then Vice President’s chief of staff Marc Short, the Trump source said and Congress certified Biden as president after the attack on the Capitol.

Eastman distanced himself from the note, telling The Guardian that the scenarios he described were not intended to be advice. He also told the National Review that he wrote the note at the request of a member of the legal team whom he did not remember.

But Eastman appears to be an important witness, given that he has regularly attended meetings at the Willard with Giuliani and former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, effectively acting as a White House liaison, the said. Trump source.

Eastman undermined his attempts to distance himself from the memo last week after telling activist journalist Lauren Windsor that Pence refused to call off the election even though he provided the legal reasoning because Pence is a man of the establishment at the end of the day.

The select committee is also considering a subpoena for Giuliani, the source said, as the former New York mayor and Trump attorney led Willard’s legal effort to try to find and publish fraud allegations. electoral.

Giuliani lobbied state legislatures to challenge Biden’s victories and, even as the attack on Capitol Hill unfolded, coaxed Republican members of Congress into opposing the state constituency votes, the statement said. Trump source.

A spokesperson for the House select committee declined to comment on the goals or scope of upcoming subpoenas. Neither Eastman nor an attorney for Giuliani immediately responded to requests for comment.

The new Willard-centric line of inquiry comes after select committee chairman Bennie Thompson last week told reporters he intended to subpoena Eastman, before later revealing he had signed about twenty assignments.

Thompson said on Friday he had hoped to issue subpoenas to Eastman and other Trump lieutenants, but the timeline slid as Democrats burned down with crisis talks before the House passed the Bidens’ $ 1 billion infrastructure package shortly before midnight.

The select committee remains in the evidence-gathering phase of its investigation and has conducted interviews and depositions with more than 150 witnesses, according to panel vice chair Liz Cheney.

It’s a series of engagements, official talks, depositions, the Wyoming Republican said. There really is a huge amount of work going on that is leading us to real progress.

Several former Trump officials, including Bannon, have resisted subpoenas. Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark declined to answer questions in a deposition on Friday, citing solicitor-client privilege.

In a statement, Thompson raised the possibility of holding Clark in contempt of Congress. Mr Clark’s utter failure to cooperate today is unacceptable, he said. We are prepared to take strong action to hold it accountable for meeting its obligations.

