Boris Johnson is looking for Kathryn Stone, the Standards Commissioner. He must not succeed







Politics as a spectacle was once a struggle between two leaders of opposing parties competing to rule the country. New Labor did things differently, when two leaders of the same party fought for the right to rule the country. Now the Conservative Brexit Party has gone further and we are paying to watch the epic fight between two Boris Johnson seeking to guide the affairs of nations.

The first Boris Johnson is an old-school titled Tory, who hangs out with rich people paying for his vacation and wallpaper, which he thinks is nobody’s business other than his own. The second Boris Johnson is a new kind of politician who understands how fed up people are with politicians like the first Boris Johnson. The second Boris led a revolt against an establishment which had conspired to maintain the unheard-of majority in a European superstate.

The drama of the past few days has been entirely a conflict between the two sides of the personality of prime ministers. Tory MPs were whipped on Wednesday by the first Boris Johnson to vote, indeed, to get rid of Kathryn Stone, the independent standards commissioner, who had asked sassy questions about funding Johnson’s vacation to Mustique after the election from 2019.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was sent to the Commons on Thursday by second Boris Johnson to say the coup against an independent watchdog was a terrible mistake and overturned it. Owen Paterson, the former Tory cabinet minister who believed he had been rescued by his friends in high places and recklessly gave an interview saying he would press again for payment has been cast into outer darkness. Much damage had been done to the reputation of prime ministers, but at least the second Boris Johnson had limited it.

Then, on Friday, the first Boris Johnson fought back. No, he wasn’t going to put a figure on the value of his Spanish vacation at the Goldsmith family villa, and no, he wasn’t going to put it in the Members’ Interest Register where Stone could access it, he was going to report it in list of ministers’ interests instead.

All these struggles at the top of politics are fascinating, and this one is no less interesting because it takes place between two halves of the same brain. It adds to the entertainment that many on the left don’t like both Johnsons the same way: one because he’s a Tory, the other because he’s a Brexiteer. However, the ruthless man of the election-winning people is on the defensive as the titled old-school conservative still thinks he can get away with it.

It is important that he does not do this, as it would be a step back on a slippery slope. And it is encouraging that other players have entered the scene. The problem with epic political struggles is that they distract from other characters, like William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith, and Michael Howard discovered in the New Labor era, and even Rishi Sunak the find out now. However, Boris Johnson does not monopolize all the limelight.

Conservative MPs as a collective body forced Thursday’s turnaround. Their reaction to being pressured into doing the wrong thing was so furious that even first-time Boris Johnson knew he wouldn’t be able to see it through to the end. Let us stop to congratulate the 13 People’s Conservative heroes who voted against the government, and the many who abstained.

Now, it’s good to see others stand up for Stone, who has done a tough job as Standards Commissioner with impartial thoroughness. It’s unusual for non-MP members of the standards committee to give interviews, but Tammy Banks was absolutely right to respond to the attack on Stone by Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary. Kwarteng said Thursday morning, before the U-turn: It’s hard to see what the future of the commissioner is, given that we’re looking at the process, but it depends on the commissioner.

Banks, who is one of seven independent strangers on the 14-person committee Stone reports to, said today: I was upset and really disappointed. She dismissed the defamatory comments about Stone referring to Paterson’s complaints about her investigation of her case, which appalled me because she works hard, does her best and, above all, is just.

This is important because I have heard Westminster insiders say, as a sad observation rather than a vendetta, that Stone will have to leave because she fell out with the government. They point to Elizabeth Filkin, the second commissioner, whose three-year term was not renewed in 2002 after Labor ministers clamped down on some of her decisions.

Stone has a five-year term that runs until the end of next year. She must be allowed to see it through. The rules on standards in public life are designed to avoid conflicts of interest. They must be addressed to the Prime Minister and be seen to apply to him. Him two.