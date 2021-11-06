Colby Covington MAGA timeline: How the UFC star became a controversial ally of Donald Trump





Colby Covington leaned as hard as he could on the character of “MAGA”.

Hats “Make America Great Again” or “Keep America Great”, pretending to read Donald Trump Jr.’s “Triggered” at a press conference and visiting former President Donald Trump at the White House.

Whether it’s real or an act used to keep him in the UFC, Covington has made himself one of the most controversial athletes in the sport.

MORE: UFC 268 fight date, time, odds, PPV price, map & location for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

How did he get to this point? Sporting News takes a look.

Colby Covington MAGA Timeline

October 28, 2017: Waging his fight against Demian Maia in Brazil, Covington feared his UFC days would be numbered. The UFC wasn’t going to quit him as they didn’t like his fighting style or the entertainment value he brought to the Octagon. He beat Maia by unanimous decision and then called Brazil a “dumping ground” and said the Brazilians were “all a bunch of dirty animals”. The comments were widely criticized, but it also plunged him into politics. After that, he also began to pursue his call to fight Tyron Woodley, the UFC welterweight champion.

June 8, 2018: The day before his interim welterweight title fight with Rafael dos Anjos, Covington said on Twitter that he will bring the belt to the White House for Trump. He also made his first Tweet with #maga.

June 9, 2018: The next day, he defeated Dos Anjos by unanimous decision to claim the interim belt. From that point on he began to wear the red and white “Make America Great Again” hat and expressed his support for Trump much more.

August 2, 2018: Covington visited the White House to share the belt with Trump. It came shortly after he began to criticize NFL teams for kneeling during the national anthem and for skipping White House visits after winning the Super Bowl.

February 28, 2019: Days before Woodley was ready to fight Kamaru Usman, a Nigerian-American fighter, for the UFC welterweight championship, Covington showed up to Usman’s practices wearing a MAGA hat , telling Usman he was the “real champion” as he lifted his belt.

March 4, 2019: Usman and Covington face off at a Las Vegas casino, sparking a new rivalry between the two. Covington later said he was not going to press charges because he did not want Umsan “returned to Nigeria,” according to MMA Fighting.

May 23, 2019: Covington takes his title belt at Trump Tower and was pictured with Donald Trump Jr.

August 3, 2019: Instead of facing Usman, Covington fought against Robbie Lawler. Covington called on the Trump families to fight, and Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both met Covington before the fight. Covington won the match by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Covington said Lawler should have learned from Matt Hughes, who was hospitalized after his truck was struck on the passenger side by a train at a level crossing in 2017. “You stay out of the tracks when the train is on the train. come on, junior, it doesn’t matter if it’s the Trump train or the Colby train, get out of the way. “

October 15, 2019: Covington begins what will become a long-standing feud with LeBron James over star Lakers’ comments on China.

November 1, 2019: At a press conference, Covington is seen wearing a MAGA hat and reading Donald Trump Jr.’s “Triggered” before later sharing the link to Amazon.

December 10, 2019: Covington visits Trump Tower again to speak with Trump’s older brothers.

December 14, 2019: Usman hands Covington his first UFC loss, defeating him by TKO to defend the championship. After the fight, Covington ran out of the arena. On the microphone, Usman said this fight is also for Brazil.

MORE: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 odds, predictions, betting trends for UFC 268

August 27, 2020: After NBA players decided not to play that night’s games after Jacob Blake’s shooting, Covington again began to criticize the NBA and James, in particular.

September 13, 2020: As a fight between Covington and Woodley approaches, Trump appears in a video on Covington’s Twitter account, wishing him good luck and saying he will watch the fight.

September 19, 2020: Covington has his fight against Woodley and defeats him by TKO in five rounds. After the fight, Covington got a call from Trump congratulating him on his victory.

In a subsequent interview, Covington called Black Lives Matter a “total sham” and said they were “complete terrorists and criminals”. He called Woodley a “Marxist” and said he “represents criminals. He hates America”. While being interviewed by Usman, who brought up the call with Trump, he made racist comments towards Usman, asking him who he got a call from before adding “Did you get a call from, damn , your little tribe? smoke signals for you? “

Covington has also used his platform to yell at first responders and call out NBA players like James and other “cowards with no luck.”

September 21, 2020: James responded to Covington’s comments about him and the NBA, saying anyone can talk from the outside, but if they step in the ring or step into the arena, probably 10 out of 10 times they would lose their pants. “

December 4, 2020: Covington claims the “fake news” tries to trick people into believing the election was not cheated by Trump.

October 28, 2021: TMZ Sports reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will be in attendance for Covington’s second bout against Usman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/mma/news/colby-covington-maga-timeline-ufc-star-controversial-political-figure/8qze10v9rdzl1c29gwtlhc7pp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos