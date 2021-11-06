Governor Ron DeSantis’ Delicate Dance 2024 with Donald Trump – CBS Miami





MIAMI (CNN) Almost six months to the day, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed one of the most restrictive bills in the country.

Me signing this bill says: Florida your vote counts, your vote will be cast with integrity and transparency and this is a great place for democracy, DeSantis said in a signing ceremony broadcast live on Fox & Friends.

Among other things, the bill made postal voting more difficult, allowed more partisan observation of the vote counting process, and limited the number of ballot boxes in the state.

It was apparently not enough. Because DeSantis said this week that he wanted to go further in cracking down on the so-called ballot harvest and push election officials to purge their voter lists more often.

Were going to make another package of electoral integrity reforms that will make Florida the No. 1 by far across the country, DeSantis promised.

What, you ask, caused that second apple bite?

Presidential politics, above all.

You see, DeSantis, despite passing the Election Bill earlier this year, recently came under pressure from Trumpists within the GOP to demand an audit of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

If Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t order an audit of the 2020 election to expose the fact that there are over a million ghost voters on Florida’s voters lists in Sunshine State, I could being forced to apply for the Libertarian Party nomination for governor of Florida in 2022 #ByeRon, Roger Stone, former adviser to the former president, wrote this week on a social media site called Gab.

Stones’ ludicrous claim and even more ludicrous threat to run for governor in 2022 comes less than a month after State Representative Anthony Sabatini signaled his intention to table a bill for the next one legislative session which would appoint an independent third party to carry out a forensic audit of the general elections which took place on November 3, 2020.

We don’t know what Stone and Sabatini are talking about.

Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by more than 370,000 votes in Florida in 2020.

As the DeSantis office noted, there was both a pre- and post-election audit. They found no significant irregularities in the vote.

If you think it’s a coincidence that DeSantis announced his intention to push for even more voting restrictions the same week that pressure began to be put on him from Stone for an election recount of 2020, well, welcome to the way politics works.

DeSantis does not want to audit the vote (yet) but he also knows that his political future depends entirely on staying in the good graces of Trump and those who support the former president.

And so, he throws them a bone on so-called election security even if he doesn’t give them everything they want.

(It was that same motivation, by the way, that led DeSantis to announce Thursday that Florida would sue the federal government for the vaccine mandate intended for companies with more than 100 employees. I just think people have it. so fed up with constantly being led, restricted, mandated, all these different things, DeSantis said. We have had enough and we want people to be able to make their own decisions.)

Stone, who never leaves anything subtext, was blunt about DeSantis in an interview with the SouthFlorida Sun-Sentinel this week.

I would also like the governor to declare his support for a 2024 presidential candidacy by President Trump, which he did not, Stone said via text message.

I can’t speculate as to why the governor didn’t urge the former president to run, but I have no doubts that President Trump would be the strongest candidate.

The reason, of course, is that DeSantis wants to run for president himself in 2024.

And, if we are to believe the first straw polls and the general buzz, the governor of Florida is, without a doubt, the strongest candidate for Republicans not named Donald Trump.

The delicate line he must take to keep that hope alive is to show enough deference to Trump to prevent the former president from attacking while avoiding total surrender as it relates to 2024, as Nikki did. Haley and Tim Scott.

Trump himself seems to be aware of what DeSantis is doing. Asked last month about the possibility of facing DeSantis in 2024, Trump was extremely dismissive.

If I faced him, I would beat him like I beat everyone else, Trump told Yahoo Finance. I think most people would give up, I think he would give up.

