Pak: Imran Khan’s government faces heated opposition in parliament over price hike





Pakistani opposition leaders on Friday criticized the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan in both houses of parliament over the new wave of price hikes in the country, local media reported.

Pakistani opposition leader in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has announced that the opposition will organize a symbolic walkout of the House, to mark the protest against the “anti-popular policies” of the Imran Khan government, according to a report by Dawn.

On the opening day of the new session, the leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar protested against the continuation of routine House business and suggested suspending the agenda to address the issues. by the people, Dawn reported.

“People’s lives have been ruined and we behave like everything is normal,” said Dawn, quoting Khokhar.

Opposition senators criticized Imran Khan for making ordinary man’s life “miserable” because of rising inflation.

They also chanted anti-government slogans and organized a walkout from the house to protest against rising prices.

Tackling the government, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami said the country was in the throes of a “tsunami of rising prices.”

Mushtaq Ahmed said the biggest relief plan for the people would be Imran Khan’s resignation.

He denounced the desperation of Imran Khan’s government to meet IMF demands and said the government was least concerned about the plight of the people, the newspaper reported.

PML-N chief Khawaja Asif urged government to present investigation reports on sugar and wheat scams and details of deal with banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) , Geo TV reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) held phone talks with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and developed a joint strategy to counter the government of Imran Khan in Parliament against rising inflation in the country, The News International reported.

Sharif also said that Imran Khan’s help was only intended for a few families and not the people. He also called for the prices of petroleum products to be reduced immediately and warned against protests if prices are not lowered.

(With entries from ANI)

