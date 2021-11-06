Book review of Jokowi and the new Indonesia, revealing the president’s track record

Suara.com – Joko Widodo’s leadership or presidency has brought Indonesia into a new era by establishing a solid foundation for development. This foundation should create new opportunities to realize the “New Indonesia” in accordance with the ideals of the founding fathers of the nation.

The election of Indonesia to the presidency of the G20 was also interpreted by President Jokowi as a boost for global economic recovery with the overarching theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Once the world gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, this foundation will create an opportunity for Indonesia to be able to run faster.

This is the essence of the discussion of the book review “Jokowi and the New Indonesia”, written by the deputy director of the president of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo, and Tim Hannigan, on Friday (5/10/2021).

At the event organized by Prasetiya Mulya University and Periplus Publishing Group, there were also speakers, Agus Sriyono, lecturer from Prasetiya Mulya University, and Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, researcher in the Department of Political and Social Change of the SCRS .

Darmawan said that during the first five years of his administration, President Jokowi began to set new standards and ways to catch up with other countries, especially infrastructure.

“Pak Jokowi changed the perspective of development from a Java-centric perspective to an Indonesia-centric one. Also in terms of justice, starting with social justice in the areas of energy, natural resources, education and social protection, ”said Darmawan.

He also recounted how President Jokowi saw areas of extraordinary natural wealth but whose inhabitants were trapped in structured poverty. Not having access to clean water, energy, connectivity and others. Seeing this fact, he dared to take the decision to open up access to education, roads, ports, airports, drinking water and energy.

“It really has become a new point of economic growth. For example, the PON which just took place in Papua. Even though it has no facilities, I see the character of tepo sliro and the region of Papua is built for PON XX to be successful, ”he said.

Not only that, Darmawan continued, President Jokowi also focused on developing potential in many industries that had collapsed into dormant assets. This policy stems from the character and values ​​that shaped him since he lived by the river until he became the head of the Republic.

Darmawan added that the strategy of massive infrastructure building has proven to be right. While only serving as Deputy Director of PLN, he discovered that the greatest electricity growth was in Lampung province, precisely around the newly opened toll exit barrier.

“This is proof that the development goals Mr. Jokowi has always insisted on are paying off. The infrastructure built creates a new economic center and stimulates the economy of the community. but productivity, ”Darmawan said.

Meanwhile, Tim Hannigan, who along with Darmawan wrote the book “Jokowi and the New Indonesia”, added that until now, President Jokowi’s work has not been well known to the international public. Through this book, it is hoped that the international community will have a full picture of how Jokowi laid the foundation for the “New Indonesia” for the future.

“In fact, many international academics, politicians and businessmen want a more complete picture of what happened in Indonesia under the Jokowi administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, lecturer from Prasetiya Mulya University, Agus Sriyono, stressed the importance of passing on what the Jokowi government has done to the international community. In addition, Indonesia must open up space for increased cooperation and investment.

“In addition, Indonesia is now the presidency of the G-20 countries, the country with the highest incomes in the world. There are many opportunities and opportunities for Indonesia, and they should be used as much as possible, ”said Antonius.

On the other hand, Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, researcher in the Department of Politics and Social Change of CSIS, added that the involvement of young people in welcoming New Indonesia was absolutely necessary. Mainly because Indonesia will receive a demographic bonus that started a year or two ago and will peak in the 2030s.

“This new Indonesia is a great opportunity for young people, and President Jokowi has opened up a space for it. And these young people are now transnational in their business and network perspective. It was there that I saw that the New Indonesia presented in this book was very promising and exciting, ”said Edbert.

President Jokowi’s leadership throughout the first period, which continued into the second period, was an effort to create a new and better known Indonesia within the international community. The results of the work that has been entered from the sectors of education, health, energy, infrastructure, tourism, food, etc., should be a source of inspiration for young people to look to a bright future.