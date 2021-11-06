Local Democrats warn party: Growing Republican wave is real





NEW HOPE, Pa. Democrats in Bucks County, Pa. Felt the red wave form over the summer when frustrated parents filled school board meetings to complain about the masking requirements and a theory academic about systemic racism that was not even taught in local schools.

They realized the tide was growing when such concerns, fueled by misleading conservative media reports, began to appear in independent elections for judges, the sheriff and even the county registrar of acts. And so they weren’t surprised but still devastated when Democrats across that key county northeast of Philadelphia were wiped out in Tuesday’s municipal election.

It is a bell that we must pay attention to. It’s something happening across the country, said lawyer Patrice Tisdale, a Democrat who lost her candidacy to become a judicial district judge against a Republican candidate with no formal legal training. Democrats cannot continue to play politics as usual.

She’s one of the ballot Democrats sending an urgent message to the National Party: It’s worse than you think.

This suburban region northeast of Philadelphia is a critical political battleground in one of the country’s first swing states. This is the kind of place where moderate and educated voters, repelled by former President Donald Trump’s divisive behavior, helped Democrats regain control of Congress in 2018 and reclaim the White House in 2020. This is what makes the setbacks here so alarming for many Democrats. .

Some party members privately suspected they were in trouble in the race for top Virginia governors, whom they ultimately lost. But Democrats also suffered embarrassing results in the Democratic suburbs of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where they nearly lost the governor’s office and the state Senate president was run over by a truck driver. from a furniture company that spent $ 2,300 for its entire campaign.

Attention now turns to the even bigger midterm election season next year, when oversight of Congress and dozens of other governors will be decided. Already, high-profile Senate races are taking shape in states like Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and here in Pennsylvania, where there is reason to believe the political dynamic might be different in November 2022.

Namely, Trump, whom Republicans intentionally avoided in this week’s election, will almost certainly be a much bigger presence next year. The first slate of Republican candidates, in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, adopted Trump, his tone and his divisive policies far more than Republicans in this week’s polls. At the same time, Democratic strategists believe their party on Capitol Hill will eventually embrace popular infrastructure and healthcare packages that voters will appreciate.

There is simply no correlation between the problems a year from now and the type of personalities and the type of candidates running here in Pennsylvania, said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, one of the top contenders. democrats. in the high-level state election to replace Republican Senator Pat Toomey, whose retirement offers Democrats one of their best pickup opportunities in the country.

Senate Democrats’ campaign leader Senator Gary Peters of Michigan predicted the party would have a strong track record to sell voters next year as the pandemic ends and the economy recovers.

It will be a major contrast to Republicans who focus on fighting each other in nasty primaries, courting Donald Trump for his endorsement and pushing the agenda of the ultra-rich, Peters said.

Indeed, while Republican Governor-elect of Virginia Glenn Youngkin has managed to avoid Trump throughout his run, the former president has already backed Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate Sean Parnell, who is in the middle of the race. a messy public divorce that includes allegations of domestic violence. Parnell, a former Army Ranger and Fox News regular, is due to testify in divorce court next week.

Trump is also actively interested in Georgia, where his Senate candidate, former NFL star Herschel Walker, faces his own allegations of domestic violence. And in Arizona, candidates are embracing his voter fraud conspiracy theories. One of the main Republican candidates, State Attorney General Mark Brnovich, recently bowed to pressure from Trump by announcing a new probe into the 2020 election.

Yet the historic headwinds against the party that occupies the White House backed by a new Republican focus on education that seemed to unite the Trump base and anti-Trump Republicans this week could make the 2022 midterm the worst. election for the Democrats since 2010. That year they lost 63 seats in the House and six more in the Senate.

Bucks County offers a sobering story for Democrats around the world.

President Joe Biden won the predominantly white county of nearly 630,000 northeast of Philadelphia by more than 4 points last fall, a significant jump from Hillary Clinton’s victory of less than 1 percent four years earlier. The county serves as a microcosm of Pennsylvania, and possibly the country, with a mix of working-class neighborhoods, rural areas, and affluent suburbs.

Trump’s name was largely absent from this week’s municipal election, but a new Republican focus on education helped unify the Republican electorate, which was severely fractured during the Trump presidency.

For us, it was really last summer when it all struck, said Liz Sheehan, Democratic chair of the New Hope-Solebury school board.

People began to voice concerns at local school board meetings about an alleged sexual assault involving a student in northern Virginia. Others have taken hold of controversial books and a critical theory of race, an academic framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic in the institutions of nations and that they function to maintain white domination. The approach is not taught in public schools, but has become a catch-all political buzzword in recent months for any teaching about race and American history.

While allegations of sexual assault and debates over critical race theory were hot topics in the national conservative media, they had little to do with Bucks County.

We kinda naively thought, okay, I guess it was a little more rational in our area. And all of a sudden we had meetings where people were showing up in Trump hats, Sheehan said.

Much of it now concerns this notion of parental control in public schools, and it is the mask debate and the critical debate on race theory that come together under one title, the president of the Council continued. school council. And that’s, I think, what really motivated people at the local level, and that’s why we saw a lot of school board members losing seats, a lot of far-right people winning seats.

Sheehan won his race, but many other Democrats weren’t so lucky.

Robin Robinson, the Bucks County Records Archivist, says she got more votes in her candidacy for a second term than any other Democratic candidate for that post in history. She still lost.

She’s scared of what that means for the 2022 midterms.

Was I the greatest Democratic voter in the history of this county and couldn’t win a lousy little deeds reporter? Robinson said. The problem is bigger than Bucks County.

Several Democratic Senate candidates were active in Bucks County in the days and weeks leading up to the election in an attempt to energize voters behind their lesser-known candidates. Overall turnout ultimately exceeded 40% of registered voters in the county, a staggering figure for an election out of year.

Bucks County Republican Party Chairman Pat Poprik is optimistic about her party’s future, especially after seeing a surge of new volunteers in recent months. The success of the GOPs had little to do with Trump, she said.

Some people listen to it, absolutely, but it is steadily decreasing, Poprik said. If it comes back in 2024, well, I don’t know, some people say it will, some people say it won’t. I have to tell you that was the last thing I thought about.

