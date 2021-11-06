China looks inward as the world opens up; Xi is sitting at home









Beijing [China], Nov 7 (ANI): As the world opens up amid a lull in the COVID-19 pandemic, China is turning more and more inward and President Xi Jinping is sitting at home.

It has been over 650 days since Xi has been seen on the world stage outside of his country. Since his visit to Myanmar on January 17, 2020, he has not met any leader in person, attended any international event, or visited any foreign country. As usual, his car seat is shrouded in mystery, the Singapore Post reported.

Over the past two months, with a lull in the coronavirus pandemic, world leaders have shed their virtual personalities and connected with their fellow presidents and prime ministers in face-to-face meetings. The two high-level events of the past few days have been the G20 summit in Rome and the COP26 on climate change in Glasgow.

President Xi did not represent China at any of these meetings. This year’s summit meeting between him and US President Joe Biden is expected to be a virtual meeting at best, the Singapore Post reported.

The simple explanation for Xi’s absence outside of China lies in the strict COVID-19 quarantine rules. This gives Xi the best excuse not to travel at a time when, since last year, China has faced criticism from around the world over the virus’s leak allegation, aside from mismanaging the outbreak. initial and attempt to cover up mistakes. President Biden did not spare President Xi for the latter’s absence at COP 26. He launched an offensive against his Chinese counterpart in two ways. First, by raising questions about China’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Second, to question China’s claim to the mantle of world leadership. He said, “We introduced ourselves. They didn’t show up… It’s a huge problem and they just walked away. How do you do that and claim to have a leadership role?

Xi’s current stay-at-home policy stands in stark contrast to his image as a globetrotter in the past. He traveled abroad frequently, trying to consolidate China’s interests on the Belt and Road front or increase China’s presence and role in the United Nations and the United Nations. allied organizations. His visits were seen as an extension of China’s power projection as the world’s second-largest economy, The Singapore Post reported.

However, the president, stuck at home, is reportedly focusing on internal matters for the time being. He will face several challenges in the coming months. Most important is the sudden weakening of the economy.

Xi’s goal of “common prosperity” does not help his cause in any way, which has recently seen the state bow heavily against the private sector and the big money. Real estate, technology and tutoring were among the sectors most affected, The Singapore Post reported.

Second, the economic crisis has apparently fueled the political machinations of powerful Xi critics, including a few in high office.

Third, China’s image, already tarnished by its poor human rights record, tries to escape another beating by growing international pressure to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics due to begin next February.

Four, and this is a personal challenge for Xi himself, is the 20th Party Congress later in 2022. The president is setting the stage for his third five-year term as head, reported The Singapore Post. (ANI)

