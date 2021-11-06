Support for Boris Johnson crumbles amid Tory Sleaze saga, poll finds





Boris Johnson has been criticized for his handling of the Owen Paterson saga.



Photo:

Getty









Support for Boris Johnson is crumbling after Owen Paterson’s sordid saga, a new poll has suggested. The survey, carried out by Opinium for The observer, has suggested that Sir Keir Starmers’ Labor Party is now almost neck and neck with Mr. Johnsons Tories. The poll has the Tories at 37%, down 3% in one week, with Labor at 36%, up 1% from last week. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s personal net approval rating in the poll was -20, the lowest on record with Opinium, with 30% of respondents approving the work he does and 50% disapproving. Mr. Starmer’s rating remains at -9, with 29% approval and 37% disapproval. Earlier this week, Mr Johnson tried unsuccessfully to overhaul the MP discipline system in a doomed bid to save former Tory cabinet minister Mr Paterson from suspension after breaking lobbying rules. The Prime Minister faced a massive backlash from enraged MPs, including Mr Starmer who said: Corruption. There is no other word for it. Mr Johnson, who initially questioned whether Mr Paterson’s investigation was fair, was later forced to revisit the plan to prevent him facing a 30-day suspension in the House of Commons for serious violation of lobbying rules. Owen Paterson pictured in December 2019.



Photo:

Getty





Mr. Paterson then resigned as an MP after the government abandoned its attempt to create a Conservative-dominated committee to reconsider his case and the larger Commons standards regime. In an offensive against Tory MPs who followed government orders to vote to save Mr Paterson, 13 Tories voted against Downing Street on Wednesday, LBC presenter and Labor leader David Lammy said today hui: “This is so outrageous that for the sake of shared political expediency and lies … The Conservatives have sought to go through the lobbies not only to support Owen Paterson, which is shameful, but to undermine the system in l ‘canceling. These Conservatives wanted to overturn your due process. Shadow Justice Secretary Mr Lammy added: “This is unacceptable, this is shameful. This is sordid. His elitism, his entitlement. Throw them out. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told LBC on Friday that “mistakes” had been made by the government in handling the dispute. He said: “I take collective responsibility as a government, and I think it’s fair that we say ‘look, we made a mistake and we want to get it right”, and of course the lawmaker ultimately has, I hope, the duty to create a better system that carries the nation’s confidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-poll-owen-paterson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos