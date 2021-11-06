Jokowi inaugurated soon, Randugunting dam construction reaches 87.5%





Blora, Gatra.com– The construction of the Randugunting dam in the village of Kalinanas, district of Japah, regency of Blora, Central Java continues to be accelerated. Currently, the development process has reached 87.5%. The head of the Pemali Juwana River Basin Center (BBWS), Muhammad Adek Rizaldi, said that currently the development process continues to accelerate ahead of President Joko Widodo’s investiture plan in December. “According to the contract, our work will be completed on November 7, 2022. We are therefore trying to speed up the implementation of the work. As of last Friday, our progress was 87.5%, “Adek said by phone Friday (11/5). Adek explained that the construction of the Randugunting Dam was divided into 2 sessions. Namely the construction of access roads to the dam and the construction of the dam itself. The total development budget reaches 785 billion. “Indeed, all our work is 100%, the weight is 20% of the road access, and the deviation of the road from Kalinanas and 80% of it at the site of the dam,” he said. -he explains.

He explained that at the end of November his party will start injecting or filling the water from the reservoir. It is expected that at this stage, the infill will be carried out up to 20 percent. “After that, we will impoud or fill the tank. We are targeting this impudding at the end of November. After Impouding, the volume of water was flooded by 20 to 30%, it will not be inaugurated until December, “he said. The Randugunting Dam itself has an area of ​​204 hectares with a flood area of ​​187 hectares. With a normal storage capacity of 10.40 million M³. The dam will later provide the benefits of raw water that can be used by residents of the Japah district and surrounding areas. “Out of the total profits of 150 liters per second, Blora in particular can get 100 liters per second for its raw water. And 50 liters per second for Pati Regency,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gatra.com/detail/news/527845/ekonomi/segera-diresmikan-jokowi-pembangunan-bendungan-randugunting-capai-875-persen- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos