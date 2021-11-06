WaPost and WSJ take different approaches to Trump’s claims





The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal have taken different approaches over the past week in dealing with President Trump. Broken promises: Veterans health care replaced with baseless private sector MOREs claims about election, underscoring continuing difficulty for news agencies.

The way the two former national newspapers handled the publication of Trump and his team’s statements sparked a debate about Trump’s relevance in politics, the responsibility of journalists to speak out against falsehoods and the ethics behind transparency and equity in the media sector.

In the Posts affair, the outlet decided not to publish the full version of the former president’s response to an investigation he conducted that focused on the January 6 attack on the US capital.

The Post did not publish Trump’s full response because it said the lengthy rebuttal by a spokesperson for the former president contained unrelated inflammatory claims.

The Post provided Trump with a list of 37 findings reported as part of his investigation. His spokesperson Taylor Budowich provided a lengthy written response that included a series of unrelated inflammatory claims that The Post does not publish in its entirety, the newspaper said in an explanation of its decision.

The newspaper did not respond to a request from The Hill seeking to know more about the internal discussions that led to Trump’s full statement being withheld.

Days earlier, the Journal had published a letter to Trump’s editor textually riddled with inaccuracies, embellishments and false statements about the integrity of the 2020 Pennsylvania presidential election.

One of the main strongholds of financial news and political right-wing commentary has been hit by a backlash for posting Trump’s out-of-control thoughts on the already certified election results, some of which came from reporters in his own room drafting.

I think it is very disappointing that our opinion section continues to publish misinformation that our news team is working to debunk, one of the Journal’s reporters told CNN after the letter was published. Trump. They should hold themselves to the same standards as us!

In response to Trump’s letter and the criticisms he faced internally for its publication, the Journal said it trusted[s] our readers to form their own opinion on his statement.

And we think of his news when a former president who could run in 2024 wrote down what he did, even if (or maybe especially if) his claims are bananas, the editorial board wrote.

A spokesperson for the Journal said the outlet would not comment further on internal deliberations between newsroom leaders regarding Trump’s letter, but pointed out that the news and opinion sections of the media are completely separate.

Such differentiation can be a difficult line to cross, experts say, as studies show media literacy and confidence in journalists nationwide has declined while alternative forms of collecting and disseminating media information proliferate.

When something is factually incorrect, you need to be more careful what you do with it, said Kathleen Culver, director of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I applaud the Post for being transparent in what it has decided to do. I’m not sure if we’re necessarily doing enough in journalism, explaining to readers, viewers and listeners why we made the choices that we made.

Matt Hall, who heads the Opinion section of the San Diego Union-Tribune, suggested that newspapers try to keep their opinion content outside of its crumbling news content.

Breach of duty on the Wall Street Journal opinion page, period, Hall said. We follow the same ethics, have been held to the same standards [as the news side]. In the end, we just get an opinion on it. It does not change that we have to publish accurate information.

Rebecca Aguilar, president of the Society for Professional Journalists, noted that in the specific case of Trump, where a high profile public figure has continually repeated debunked claims, the onus is on the news outlets to find the truth and repeat it as much. of times that we owe.

We also need to ensure that we as the press do not become indirect spokespersons for politicians who hide behind an editorial to advance their agenda, Aguilar said. We, as the press, have a responsibility to report the truth and let the public know when we are lying to them. “

The fact that Trump, who was pulled from major social media platforms for making false or abusive statements, no longer has a direct channel of communication with the American public, complicates the role of news organizations in covering the news. former president and his future political aspirations.

A solid majority of Republicans have indicated in opinion polls that they will back Trump if he seeks the party’s nomination for president again in 2024.

Trump has made it clear he could run for president again, creating a move for mainstream media companies and Facebook and other social media groups that removed Trump from their platforms after January 6.

This is one of the things that was going to have to grapple with as an industry, Hall said, noting the recent election of a Republican to governor mansion in Virginia, State President BidenJoe BidenHouse is adopting a draft trillion dollar infrastructure bill, advance social spending plan Virginia Democrats admit loss of State House Liberals, moderate strike deal on Biden agenda, paving the way for PLUS votes won by 10 points, highlights the divisions in this country that will only grow over the next year.

People pay attention to us, he says. And the decisions we make are important.

