Pentagon report: Congress asks PM Modi to “withdraw clean note” from China and apologize





Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to “withdraw” his “press release” in China that no one entered Indian territory, while citing a Pentagon report claiming that China entered Arunachal Pradesh 4.5 km away. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said the prime minister must give answers and give deadlines for the status quo ante as in April 2020 on all of our borders with China. The request came after Congress cited the Pentagon report. Khera said the Chinese intrusion has now been confirmed by the Pentagon to the US Congress in its annual report. Villages across the border are dual-use and not only house a civilian population, but serve as a cantonment for the Chinese military.

He said that in June 2020, BJP deputy from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao wrote to the prime minister and interior minister warning them of China’s transgressions on Indian territory. Khera said the prime minister and interior minister denied the transgressions and it had been 17 months since Modi gave China a “good token”. “This clean note is a dark chapter in our history as it has been used by China across the world. China has been emboldened by this clean note not only in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, but also in Uttarakhand, where the ‘APL came in and destroyed our infrastructure,’ he told reporters. “This is a very serious problem. The Prime Minister must withdraw his favorable advice given to China and give the nation a deadline and say when the status quo ante of April 2020 will be restored across all our borders with China. whether it’s Depsang, Gogra Hot Springs, Daulat Beg Oldie or Arunachal Pradesh, “he said. Khera said, “We need answers, we need deadlines, we need dates and we need excuses for misleading the world by telling them that China did not enter our territory. . Indian and Chinese troops have been in an eyeball situation in eastern Ladakh since April 2020 and even entered a bloody clash in which scores of soldiers were killed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/pentagon-report-congress-asks-pm-modi-to-withdraw-clean-chit-to-china-apologise/articleshow/87554633.cms

