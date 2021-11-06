Is Baker still going to run? The former president has skin in this game





Donald Trump may well keep Charlie Baker in the race.

Indeed, if the governor refuses to run for a third term in 2022, it will be considered a victory for Trump. He will have forced Baker to retire in at least the same way Trumpers will.

Because of this possibility, Baker could run for re-election to “beat” Trump as well as the candidate Trump for governor.

Trump has targeted Baker, a longtime critic, for supporting his impeachment and for being a RINO.

The former president, who never leaves a slight unanswered, broke into Massachusetts GOP politics when he endorsed fellow Republican Geoff Diehl as governor.

Diehl, a former state representative and supporter of Trump, challenges Baker for the Republican nomination for governor in the 2022 GOP primary. Diehl was defeated for the US Senate by Democrat Elizabeth Warren in 2018.

While it generally has little chance of toppling Baker, the Republican State Committee is controlled by pro-Trumppers who support Diehl.

Baker is at war with the State Committee after former State Representative Jim Lyons of Andover, the President and staunch Trump supporter, wrested control of it from Baker.

The challenge for Baker, who is still popular with independent voters and Democrats, does not lie in the general election, where he would be favored to win one of the three relatively unknown Democrats in the running, but in the GOP primary. There are only 469,000 registered Republican voters in Massachusetts.

If Baker decides, for personal and professional reasons, not to run for a third term, you can bet that Trump and his supporters will present it as a huge victory for Trump.

On the contrary, if Baker shows up and defeats Diehl, it will be presented as a defeat for Trump, which Baker and the anti-Trumpers would appreciate.

Baker seriously weighs his decision. He told State House News on Monday that he had to answer three questions.

The first is: Do you think you have something productive and useful to say? Do you have the desire and commitment to serve the people of the riding you represent? And do you think this is something you want to spend the next few years of your life working on if you have the chance to be successful?

Another challenge that features in his decision is what to do with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, his staunch two-term political sidekick.

If Baker runs again and is re-elected, it is possible that he will resign after a year or two and appoint Polito as interim governor, giving her a significant advantage if she runs for governor in 2026.

While Republican Glenn Youngkin has kept Trump at bay in his campaign against Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, Diehl welcomes Trump’s support and is already working to get Trump to actively campaign for him in Massachusetts.

Despite the state’s reputation as a liberal stronghold, Trump has strength in Massachusetts, and that strength grows as Joe Biden continues to sink in the polls.

Biden has been so bad that people think of Trump’s savage presidency as the good old days.

You just know that Trump, a big fan of recovery, has a list of enemies. And he pursues the people on the list even when they die, as he did when he demeaned the icons Senator John McCain and General Colin Powell upon their deaths.

So going after Charlie Baker will be easy, even if it could boomerang.

Two less, 8 to go, Trump commented on his Save America PAC after Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois announced he would not be running.

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republican members of the House who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill which is still the subject of an FBI investigation and a committee investigation. bedroom.

Republican U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, another Trump target who voted to impeach him, has also pulled out of another House campaign.

While Baker as governor did not vote on Trump’s impeachment, he strongly supported it. His anti-Trump and pro-impeachment remarks were echoed by Democrats when Trump was impeached.

Trump doesn’t forget these things.

So Baker is also on Trump’s asset list.

Peter Lucas is a veteran political journalist and columnist from Massachusetts.

