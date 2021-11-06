Profile of the candidate for Indonesian military command Andika Perkasa

House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani said on Wednesday that parliament had received a presidential letter proposing a single candidate, General Andika Perkasa, for the post of commander of the Indonesian Army (TNI).

She stressed that the promotion program of the TNI commander is of strategic importance for the preservation of the sovereignty of Indonesia.

The DPR will give the matter its full attention and task Commission I with testing the worth of the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI, who is currently the army chief of staff, she said.

The presidential letter was forwarded directly by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno to the Speaker of the House.

The letter confirmed projections made by military observers, such as Ridlwan Habib, regarding who will replace Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who is due to retire this year.

Previously, Habib said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) provided three clues about his choice of the future TNI commander.

One of them was General Perkasa escorting the president to the plane before he left for Rome, Italy, to attend the G20 meeting, he said.

With the Secretary of State’s Minister handing Jokowi’s letter to the Speaker of the House, Perkasa officially became the TNI’s commanding candidate to replace Air Chief Marshal Tjahjanto.

Perkasa biography

Born December 21, 1964 in Bandung, West Java, Perkasa dedicated his life to the military.

He graduated from the Military Academy in 1987 and began his career as a junior officer, serving in the Kopassus (Special Forces Command) Group 2 Para Commando and Unit-81 / Terrorism Mitigation for 12 years.

He has held several positions, such as that of personal secretary to the TNI chief of staff.

The son-in-law of AM Hendropriyono, former head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), was finally promoted to head of the army’s public relations department in November 2013.

The post can only be occupied by an officer of the rank of brigadier general. So, with the promotion, Perkasa became a One Star General.

He was then promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed Commander of the Presidential Security Force.

This promotion comes two days after the inauguration of Joko Widodo and Jusuf Kalla as Indonesian president and vice-president for the period 2014-2019.

On May 30, 2016, Perkasa, a former student of the Vermont Military College, University of Norwich, Vermont, USA, became the commander of Kodam XII / Tanjungpura, a regional military command.

In less than two months, on January 15, 2018, Perkasa was reassigned to Jakarta as the Commander of the Army Doctrine Development, Education and Training Command (Kodiklat).

He served as commander of Kodiklat for only six months before being appointed commander of the Army Strategic Reserves Command, a prestigious post within the military.

His rise did not stop there. On November 22, 2018, Perkasa, who was considered the top graduate of the Army Command and Staff School in 2000, was appointed by President Jokowi as chief of staff of the army.

He replaced General Mulyono who was due to retire in January 2019.

The appointment was made on the basis of Presidential Decision No. 97 / TNI / 2018 on the dismissal and promotion of the Army Chief of Staff.

Today, almost exactly three years after his appointment as the army chief of staff, Perkasa has officially become the only candidate for the post of commander of the TNI.

Achievements

Perkasa has accumulated several accomplishments, both domestic and international, during his time in the rapidly developing military world.

In November 2019, he took the initiative to carry out a unit training exchange program with the United States.

In November 2020, Indonesia again sent the army unit to train at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Polk, Louisiana, United States.

In addition, the graduate of the National War College, National Defense University, has actively supported the strengthening of cooperation between the Apache helicopter unit, Squadron 11 / Serbu Penerbad, with the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade of the US Army.

In the eyes of the international world, especially the United States government, Perkasa has shown extraordinary dedication in strengthening the relationship between the Indonesian and American military.

This has had an impact on the stability of security in the Indo-Pacific region as well as on the intensification of relations between the Indonesian and American armies, both at the institutional and individual level, observers said.

This is the reason why on January 30, 2020, at Whipple Field, Arlington, United States, the Chief of Staff of the United States Army, General James C. McConville, awarded Perkasa the medal of the Legion of Merit, rank of commander.

The award was signed by US Minister of Defense Mark Esper.

In addition, nationally, Perkasa assisted the government in carrying out a “Serbuan Vaksinasi” themed vaccination campaign to help achieve the national vaccination target using members of the military.

Perkasa has also shown bravery in his willingness to make tough decisions, observers said.

This was seen when he said he was prepared to lay off 31 soldiers rather than tarnish the army’s name after the assault on the Ciracas police station in east Jakarta on August 29, 2020, they added.

These achievements made Perkasa a worthy official candidate for the post of TNI commander, observers said.

