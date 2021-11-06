Xi Jinping on track to cement authority by rewriting CCP history

The PCC meets from Monday to Thursday its Central Committee, the “parliament“of the movement that has ruled China with an iron fist for 72 years.

This closed-door meeting of nearly 400 leaders is the only one scheduled for this year. It precedes by about a year the five-year Congress which should see Xi Jinping win a third term at the head of the Party – and therefore of the country.

Four months after celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party in the huge Tiananmen Square in Beijing in Mao costume, Xi Jinping will once again use history to increase his influence and rise to the same rank as his illustrious predecessors.

Limited offer. 2 months for 1 € without commitment

The “plenum“of the Central Committee must debate”of an important resolution on the great achievements and the historical experience of the 100 years of achievements of the Party“, as announced by the New China Agency, without publishing the text of the resolution.

If approved as early as next week, “it will mean that Xi Jinping’s authority is unchallenged“, observes dissident political scientist Wu Qiang, formerly of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing.

– TO “thought“in the constitution –

Since assuming the post of secretary general of the CPC in 2012, and then president of the People’s Republic the following year, he has continued to centralize power in his hands.

He is often referred to as the most powerful Chinese leader since the regime’s founder, Mao Tse-tung (1949-76).

In 2018, he had the constitution amended to be able to remain at the head of the country beyond the two-term limit. Her “thought“was also written into the constitution, like Mao’s.

He is now crowned with the “Victoire“Chinese against the coronavirus, even if sporadic outbreaks are still manifesting in the country where the epidemic broke out at the end of 2019.

The question is to know “how far it can still go“, summarizes the sinologist Carl Minzner, of the American think tank Council on Foreign Relations.

-Mao, Deng, Xi-

In this regard, the meeting of the Central Committee next week promises to be crucial: during its century of existence, the CPC has adopted only two resolutions “historical“, each time at key moments, recalls the political scientist Anthony Saich, of Harvard University in the United States.

The first, in 1945, had strengthened the authority of Mao Tse-tung four years before the Communists came to power.

The second, in 1981, gave Deng Xiaoping, when he launched economic reforms, the opportunity to turn the page on Maoism by recognizing the “errors“of the great helmsman.

This time the resolution should show “less critical“towards Mao, predicted Mr. Saich.

Especially since the current power is moving away from the excesses of economic liberalism, attacking in recent months certain sectors such as real estate and the internet.

“We are heading towards a return to a controlled, planned economy“, anticipates Wu Qiang.

By synthesizing Maoism and reforms, the resolution should “show that Xi is the natural heir to the CCP’s glorious history“said Anthony Saïch.

Western experts generally estimate the consequences of Mao Tse-tung’s policies at between 30 and 70 million deaths, but the former president remains a revered figure in his country.

“The tone and content of the resolution will likely reveal who Xi wants to be compared to“, analyzes Mr. Minzner.”On a par with Mao and Deng? Or Mao alone?”

– Changes of people –

The conclave should also give rise to negotiations behind the scenes, one year before the entry into office of a new management team at the next Congress.

There is little doubt that Xi Jinping will be reappointed in the fall of 2022 for a third term (unheard of since the end of the Mao era), even though he has just traditionally reached the age limit of 68. imposed on Chinese leaders.

However, several of them are expected to retire.

The standing committee of the Party’s Political Bureau could, at next year’s Congress, increase from seven to five members, “which would further increase Xi’s authority“within this circle which holds the reality of power, supposes Wu Qiang.

The LExpress application To follow the analysis and decryption wherever you are Download the app

The meetings of the Central Committee take place away from the eyes of the foreign media and the conclusions of the plenum should not be revealed until Thursday evening after the end of the work.



