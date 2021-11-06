Prosenjit Chatterjee complains to PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee as Swiggy fails to deliver her order and gets trolled





Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after food delivery app Swiggy failed to deliver his food after confirming the order. The actor, also known as Bumba Da, called for an intervention to resolve this issue, asking “what if anyone depended on these food apps for their dinner”.

In the letter he shared on Twitter, Prosenjit expressed his experience with Swiggy. “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, festive greetings. I hope you’re doing well. I want to draw your attention to a problem that I recently encountered. On November 3rd, I placed an order on the Swiggy food delivery app. After a while the order status changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded the money to me because the order was prepaid, ”the letter says. He added, “However, I wanted to get your attention because I think anyone can face this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to deliver food? food to his guests and the food never arrives? What if someone depended on these food applications for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be a lot of such situations. So, I felt that ‘It was necessary to talk about it Yours sincerely, Prosenjit Chatterjee. PM respected arenarendramodi and CM respected @MamataOfficiel, your kind attention please. pic.twitter.com/fry7F6wYl7 Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 6, 2021 As soon as Prosenjit shared the letter via Twitter, many ridiculed him for bringing the matter to the attention of political leaders. “Shame on those who laugh at you for tagging cm and PM. I further want to say that this is not a national issue but an international issue. @UN should take note,” reads a sarcastic comment. Another user called the problem “ridiculous”. In response to Prosenjit’s tweet, the Twitter user said: “This is ridiculous from the highest http: //proportions.Now PM n CM hv to ensure a good Swiggi http://delivery.Do You think they’re so unemployed that you bring them such ridiculous problems as one of the best artists in the country. But some of his supporters agreed with Prosenjit’s concern. “I have faced this problem several times. Every time I received the money from swiggy, but yes… I was faced with unnecessary harassment. In fact, once the delivery guy himself consumed the food, the restaurant and the swiggy denied that the food had ever been delivered, ”@BasuMoutan wrote. Another user, @ ddatta16, wrote: “I ran into this problem in Kolkata, and believe me, it’s no laughing matter. It can break a family. Lots of factors involved with food, its planning and timing, especially when guests are expected. On the work side, Prosenjit has several films in its pot. He will be seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Kakababur Portyaborton, which is slated for Christmas release. Meanwhile, the actor celebrated Rohit Shetty’s decision to take Sooryavanshi to the movies. The film opened well at the box office. Congratulating the Sooryavanshi team on the success of the film, Prosenjit wrote: “So happy with the success of #Sooryavanshi. Congratulations to the whole team!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/regional/bengali-actor-prosenjit-chatterjee-complains-to-narendra-modi-and-mamata-banerjee-about-swiggy-gets-trolled-7610084/

