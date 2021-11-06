At CoP26, China shies away from Xis driver’s seat ambition

At the ongoing CoP26 in Glasgow to discuss reducing carbon emissions, much attention has been given to China as the world’s biggest polluter for the past decade and a half. However, China’s participation in CoP26 remains moderate, with President Xi Jinping preferring not to physically attend this crucial meeting, instead circulating a written note. US President Joe Biden has criticized Xi for not showing up in Glasgow, despite the latter’s penchant for claiming world leadership.

Growing geopolitical competition between China and the United States weakens the search for consensus on climate change issues. In 2014, former US President Barack Obama signed a climate agreement with Xi. This time, Joe Bidens Climate Change Special Envoy John Kerry visited China in September, but the visit was marred by bilateral discord.

China ultimately did not agree to deeper emissions cuts, citing former US President Trump for straying from the Paris Agreement. China also raised differences with the United States over Taiwan, the South China Sea, Senkaku Islands and AUKUS disputes, leading them to participate in discussions related to climate change. The Sino-U.S. Dispute at the UN last year over Covid-19 also scuttled debate and an effective response to tackle the pandemic.

In 2017, at the 19th Communist Party Congress, Xi said China intended to take the lead in cooperation efforts on climate change. However, according to Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy on climate change in Glasgow, the situation has changed since the Paris Agreement, the new ambition is to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels , rather than 2 ° C – and the target date has been moved forward. This would create problems for China’s growth and stability.

Moreover, the inclusion by the US and the EU of another polluting emission – methane (which contributes around 15% of global pollution) – means that China’s options will be further reduced, in addition C02 emissions. Xie also criticized developed countries for breaking their word on the $ 100 billion a year climate change finance pledge to developing countries.

China’s role in reducing emissions is crucial. According to Rhodium Group estimates, of the 52 giga tonnes of C02 equivalent the world emitted into the atmosphere in 2019, China’s share was around 14 giga tonnes, or around 27% of the global total, although that China’s emissions contribution per capita is much lower than that of developed countries.

China has made several decarbonization commitments earlier, most notably in September 2020 when Xi announced to the UN that China would become carbon neutral by 2060. Xi also announced in September to the UN that China would not new thermal power plants abroad not in service. However, under the Belt and Road Initiative projects, China has already pledged to finance more than 24 GW of thermal energy projects in several countries.

China has also pledged to get a quarter of its total energy consumption from renewables by 2030, while increasing forest cover. In July, it launched a national emissions trading system based on the cap-and-trade model.

However, critics point to the breakneck speed at which China is building thermal energy projects. With 4 billion tonnes per year, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal. It produces 70% of its electricity in coal-fired power stations, of which it owns the largest number in the world.

As a result, about a third of urban China is heavily polluted, and more than half a million people die from air pollution each year. In addition, China has suffered from extreme weather events, such as last month’s devastating flooding in Shanxi Province, which is home to several coal mines. The floods have exacerbated China’s energy crisis. The Henan floods in July also caused heavy loss of life and infrastructure due to torrential rains.

In the 2000s and before, China aligned itself with the positions of southern countries on climate finance and climate justice to promote its interests. Several G-77 countries, especially coastal states and others, which have become more vulnerable to sea level rise due to increased emissions, including from China, have placed these issues at the center of CoP26.

The BASIC coalition (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) which espoused equal but differentiated responsibilities, formed during the Copenhagen summit in 2009, also defined its position along lines similar to CoP26. Despite recent differences between India and China over the territorial dispute in the Aksai Chin-East areas of Ladakh, the BASIC coalition has come together to suggest carbon market mechanisms, the role of the private sector and others. Questions.