Sent in boots

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a press conference at the end of the G20 summit of world leaders on October 31 at La Nuvola convention center in the EUR district of Rome. Agence France-Presse / Andreas Solaro

It is the season of the order of the boot. The ambassador, who was not always tastefully dressed and booted, was fired either by the masters of his country or by his host country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan deserves praise for sacking up to 10 Western world ambassadors from Istanbul. He gave in after an “explanation” from the American Embassy. American Ambassadors are known for their big mouths and loose tongues.

South Arabia and the Gulf countries, upset by the Lebanese foreign minister’s statements on their policy in Yemen, have called for the recall of Lebanese ambassadors to their countries.

“Diplomacy,” wrote Sir Harold Nicholson in his classic of the same name, “is not a system of moral philosophy; it is, as Sir Ernest Satow has defined it, “the application of intelligence and tact in the conduct of official relations between the governments of independent states”. The worst kinds of diplomats are missionaries, fanatics, and lawyers; the best are the reasonable and humane skeptics. It is therefore not religion which has been the main formative influence of diplomatic theory; it is common sense. And it was through trade and commerce that people first learned to use common sense in their dealings with one another.

Zafrullah Khan performed brilliantly on the UN Security Council during the first months of 1948, overshadowing two huge pumps that Nehru had sent there, N Gopalaswami Ayyangar and MC Setalvad. Zafrullah later turned out to be a disaster as Krishna Menon of Pakistan. He was rude to the UN mediator on Kashmir, Sir Owen Dixon.

The bible of diplomacy is A Guide to Diplomatic Practice by Sir Ernest Satow who distinguished himself as British Ambassador to China. First published in 1917, it is still in vogue. He wisely wrote that “a good diplomat [as the word was used in former times] will always try to put himself in the shoes of the person with whom he is dealing and will try to imagine what he would like, do or say, under the circumstances ”.

This advice is of great value and is not limited to diplomats – politicians, lawyers and business people can benefit from it as well. One of the most accomplished diplomats in Pakistan, if not South Asia, was businessman Jamsheed Marker; unfortunately more. Iqbal Akhund has gained equal fame in chancelleries around the world.

It was a British ambassador, Sir Henry Wotton, who expressed the opinion that “an ambassador is an honest man who is sent abroad to lie for the good of his country”. What is not said is that Sir Henry scribbled this remark as a joke in an album in Augsburg. The remark was discovered by one of his enemies, who reported it to James I. This monarch was deeply shocked by the cynicism of his envoy; in vain did Wotton plead that he had scribbled this saying simply out of “gaiety.” King James refused to employ him again.

One thing a diplomat or lawyer cannot afford to lose is a reputation for trust. The problems of our time are far more complex and complicated than they were when Sir Ernest Satow or Sir Harold Nicolson were writing. They require a high degree of specialization.

But specialization is not a substitute for wisdom and good judgment. George F Kennan was one of the world’s most respected Soviet scholars when he was appointed United States Ambassador to the Soviet Union by President Truman in 1952.

Perhaps that is why Moscow treated him with suspicion. He in turn was upset by the surveillance. The final took place at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin where he stopped en route to the United States on vacation. He mentioned that during his stop, a journalist asked him “if we in our embassy had a lot of social contact with Russians in Moscow….

– Well, I said, I was interned here in Germany for several months during the last war. The treatment we receive in Moscow is roughly the same as what we received then, the internees, except that in Moscow we are free to go out and walk the streets under guard.

He was quickly and rightly declared persona non grata by Moscow and bitterly regretted his folly.

The diplomat is susceptible to another disease, Stockholm syndrome. He falls in love with the head of government to whom he is accredited. The outstanding example is that of Chester Bowles and to a lesser extent JK Galbraith. The result was that their credibility suffered in the esteem of their own government.

One of the less impressive envoys accredited to India was AK Brohi, not known for his outspokenness. Another was Robert D Blackwill, the American Ambassador. He licked the boots of the ruling people in New Delhi but won personally. He became the PRO of India in Washington, DC for significant personal gain.

Dawn.com, November 6. AG Noorani is an author and lawyer based in Mumbai.