Trump to attend fundraiser for Arizona GOP Senate candidate





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpNASCAR seeks to distance himself from GOP rallying cry ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ on January 6, panel weighs in contempt after brief statement with former Trump Justice Department official , Clark Broken promises: Veterans healthcare replaced by private sector PLUS is set to attend a fundraiser at its Mar-a-Lago complex next week with the candidate for the Senate of the Arizona GOP, Blake Masters, his first public participation in the renowned States Senate race.

An invitation to the fundraiser obtained by The Hill says the event will take place on Wednesday and costs $ 2,900 per person to attend. Donors or couples donating $ 25,000 before the event will also receive a photo with Trump.

The invitation also shows that the event’s host committee includes an array of prominent tech titans and conservative mega-donors, including Peter Thiel, who has already donated $ 10 million to a super PAC supporting Masters, and Rebekah Mercer.

Masters is the COO of Thiel Capital and Chairman of the Thiel Foundation. News of the fundraiser was first reported by Politico.

Trump’s involvement in fundraising is notable given that he did not issue an endorsement in the GOP Senate primary. He officially supported the candidates running in the races for governor and secretary of state in Arizona.

It was not immediately clear whether the fundraiser was any indication that Trump was leaning toward endorsing Masters, who has a mutual ally with the former president in Thiel, or if Trump is still considering putting his weight behind one. other competitor.

Among other Republicans running for a chance to face Senator Mark Kelly Mark Kelly’s ‘An Earthquake’: GOP Rises High After Democrats Bombing Tuesday McConnell Explodes Potential Payments To Separated Migrant Families Democrats Face The Angry women over the loss of paid vacation PLUS (D -Ariz.) next year are Arizona Secretary of State Mark Brnovich and businessman Jim Lamon.

Masters and Brnovich vied to display their loyalty to Trump, who remains very popular with the GOP base in Arizona, although Trump has slammed Brnovich for what he suggested was insufficient support for a Republican-led audit of the November presidential race in the state.

This audit ultimately showed that President BidenJoe BidenHouse passes a trillion infrastructure bill, pushes the social spending plan forward.

Brnovich has tried to bolster his conservative good faith by using his office to sue the Biden administration over its corporate vaccine mandates, though Masters has issued announcements calling the attorney general weak on illegal immigration.

An internal poll commissioned by pro-Masters super PAC Saving Arizona this month and obtained by The Hill showed that Brnovich’s negative rating fell from 9% to 20% since the ad was launched and that support from Masterss in the primary among likely voters rose from 5 percent to 14 percent.

The poll showed Brnovich led the Masters by a 29-5 margin in August against a 26-14 margin in October.

There is still speculation that limited-time Governor Doug DuceyDoug DuceyArizona is defying demand that he stop using COVID-19 relief money for anti-mask schools Republicans set to sweep Virginia , stunning Democrats Grant Woods, McCain’s longtime friend and former Arizona AG, die at 67 MORE (R) could run into Senate race, though Trump would likely look to slow his momentum after governor downplayed to several times Trump’s unfounded fraud allegations during the November presidential race in Arizona.

The race to topple Kelly is one of the GOP’s best offensive opportunities next year, with Senate contests in Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. Kelly won a special election in 2020 to serve the rest of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCain Renewing Magnitsky: The best weapon against an emerging security threat Biden puts the presidency on the line with the House 5 things to watch out for as Biden heads for the ‘Europe MOREs (R-Arizona) and will run for a full term next year.

Arizona has long been a conservative stronghold, but an increase in population in and around Purple Phoenix, a suburban backlash against Trump, and an increasingly diverse electorate have made it more competitive, culminating with Sen. Kyrsten SinemaKyrsten Sinema on Money Presented by Citi House Divided on Unified Agenda Showdown: Pelosi Dares Liberals to Ditch Infrastructure Bill To counter racial politics, Congress must protect federal voting rights for all MORE ( D) winning in 2018 and Biden and Kelly’s victories there in 2020. Last year marked the first time a Democratic presidential candidate had won the state since 1996.

