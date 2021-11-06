Prime Minister Imran Approves Summary Calling for Deproscription of TLP; cabinet opinion requested – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the submission to his cabinet of a summary calling for the revocation of the proscribed status of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The government declared the TLP a group banned under the anti-terrorism law in April this year, after three days of violent protests by members of the group across the country.

According to the contents of the Home Office’s summary, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, the TLP asked the government of Punjab for its deproscription on April 29.

An Ordinance Review Committee (PRC) was then formed to deliberate on the matter and concluded that the government’s decision to declare the TLP a banned outfit was “based on merit”, according to the summary recalling the history of the whole episode.

He added that the opinion of the Ministry of Justice had also been obtained on the matter.

“In view of the commitment and assurance given by the organization” as well as “bearing in mind the broader national interest”, the provincial cabinet called on the federal government to consider deproscription of the TLP , notes the summary.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to grant permission to submit the Instant Summary to Cabinet through its circulation under Rule 17 (1) (b) of the 1973 Rules of Conduct,” the summary reads, adding that “the approval of the cabinet is [now] solicited to withdraw the outlaw the TLP under […] Anti-Terrorism Law of 1997 on the recommendation of the government of Punjab. “

According to the Rules of Business, 1973, circulation approval means that a summary is sent to federal ministers for advice. The ministers’ recommendations are then sent to the Prime Minister after a stipulated period of time for further decisions on the matter. If a Minister does not respond within the time limit, it is presumed that he has approved the recommendations made in the summary.

The TLP protest

The issue of TLP deproscription was revisited again following another multi-day TLP protest, which began on October 20 in Lahore. The protest, which turned violent, was mainly launched to pressure the government of Punjab for the release of TLP leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi, and the expulsion of the ambassador of France for blasphemous sketches of Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The situation did not seem to improve until after negotiations between the TLP and the government began on October 30, with members of the government side negotiating team claiming the next day that they had reached an “agreement”. with the outlawed group but refused to divulge its details.

Sources told Dawn that the TLP was assured that the government would not prosecute minor cases against TLP management and workers, but that cases registered under the anti-terrorism law would be decided by the courts. He also assured TLP leadership that he would unfreeze the accounts and assets of the banned outfit and take action to lift the ban.

The recommendation of the Punjab cabinet

Following recommendations from the Federal Government Steering Committee and the Punjab Cabinet Committee on the Law, the provincial government on Thursday sent a summary to cabinet members seeking their approval on lifting the TLP ban as soon as possible. “If the opinion / approval is not received from any minister within three days, it will be considered that the minister has accepted the recommendations contained in the summary,” the document said.

The sensitivity and importance of the issue can be gauged by the fact that, according to sources, all provincial ministers immediately forwarded their approval to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

A senior Punjabi government official said the chief minister would now pass approval from the provincial cabinet to revoke the TLP ban to the federal government for a final green light. “The federal cabinet will approve the revocation and the Interior Ministry will eventually notify it,” the official added.

While some 2,100 TLP activists have been released from custody following the federal government-TLP agreement, revocation of the group’s outlawed status will automatically remove around 8,000 TLP activists from the Fourth Schedule a list on which the suspects terrorism and sectarianism are placed under the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

