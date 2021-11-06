Politics
COP26: Boris Johnson urges ministers and negotiators to ‘come together’ as climate summit enters last week | Climate News
COP26 ministers and negotiators are to “come together and move to the line” during the second week of the conference, Boris Johnson said.
The Prime Minister was speaking as the first week of the Glasgow climate summit draws to a close, with Saturday marked by the biggest events to date, and representatives are preparing for a second and final week of talks.
COP26: Saturday’s events as they unfolded
Mr Johnson said: “There is a week left at COP26 to deliver the world, and we must all come together and move forward to the line.
“We have seen countries show ambition and action to help limit rising temperatures, with new commitments to reduce carbon and methane emissions, end deforestation, phase out coal and provide more funding for countries most vulnerable to climate change.
“But we cannot underestimate the task at hand to keep 1.5 ° C alive.
“Countries must return to the table this week ready to make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments necessary.”
Despite promises to end Deforestation, financing of fossil fuels abroad, coal use, and the greenhouse gas methane, there have been protests from those who say more is needed.
On Friday and Saturday tens of thousands of protesters marched through Glasgow, calling for action rather than what activist Greta Thunberg called “blah blah blah”.
The organizers of the protests, the COP26 Coalition, claimed that more than 100,000 people showed up at Saturday’s protest despite the weather, adding that around 300 similar events were taking place around the world.
Coalition spokesman Asad Rehman said: “We will no longer tolerate warm talk and long-term goals, we want to act now.
Week two is expected to discuss which parts of the 2015 Paris Agreement have yet to be finalized, carbon trading markets, transparency about what countries are doing, and timeframes for action.
Discussions will also continue on how the poorest countries can be helped to adapt to climate change and what this will mean for people, land, livelihoods and infrastructure.
Countries will also try to develop a plan on how they will close the gap between what they promised under the Paris Agreement and what is needed to avoid temperature increases of more than 1, 5 ° C.
Some countries are pushing for commitments to be reviewed and strengthened every year, but there is also some opposition to this.
Ed Miliband, fictitious Secretary of Labor Affairs, said: “The truth after the first week of the COP is that we are staying away from where we need to be to realistically say that we have taken the main steps necessary to maintain 1 , 5 alive.
“But all the Prime Minister is proposing now are empty exhortations and comments.
“We have every right to expect him to engage directly in these final days, personally advancing these negotiations, pushing all major issuers to do more, providing the necessary funding to developing and vulnerable countries and ensuring that we have a way out of Glasgow to keep 1.5 alive.
“He must intensify his focus, his clarity and his urgency in the face of the colossal task that awaits the world in the coming days.”
