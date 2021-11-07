Donald Trump defeats Joe Biden in last election poll of 2024





Although former President Donald Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024, a new poll suggests he is well placed for a rematch against President Joe Biden and may even come out on top. .

Poll released Friday by Emerson College shows Trump narrowly beating Biden in a hypothetical showdown. While neither Trump nor Biden are supported by the majority of voters, the former president is currently 2 points ahead of the current president.

Trump is supported by 45% of registered voters while Biden is supported by only 43%, according to the latest data from the Emerson survey. Meanwhile, 11% of registered voters said they wanted to vote “someone else”, and only 1% said they were “undecided”.

Emerson’s new poll was conducted Nov 3-4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Notably, the gap between Trump and Biden has widened a bit since Emerson conducted a similar poll in early September. This previous survey showed Trump was leading Biden by just 1 percentage point. However, Republicans and Democrats were supported by more registered voters at the time.

A new Emerson College poll shows former President Donald Trump narrowly beating President Joe Biden in a hypothetical clash in 2024. This combination of images shows Biden (L) in Wilmington, Delaware, and Trump (R) in Washington, DC, both pumping their fists during election night speeches on November 4, 2020. ANGELA WEISS, MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Trump was backed by 47% versus 46% who backed Biden. Since this month, Trump’s support has fallen by 2 points while that of Biden has fallen by 3 points.

Emerson’s poll also shows that Biden’s approval rating continues to drop while his disapproval rating rises. In September, 46% of registered voters approved of Biden while 47% disapproved of him. Today, in early November, only 41 percent said they approved of the president while half (50 percent) expressed disapproval.

Biden’s approval has declined the most among black voters. In February, nearly three-quarters (72%) supported the president. New poll data shows a 20-point drop among black voters, to just 52%.

Recent polls by other organizations have consistently shown Biden’s approval rating underwater. The FiveThirtyEight poll average shows that around 50.4% of voters disapprove of the president and only 42.9% approve of him.

Although Trump has not officially announced his intention to run in 2024, the former president and his allies have repeatedly hinted at the possibility. Jason Miller, a former senior Trump adviser, said in October that he believed the former president would “ultimately” announce another presidential bid.

“I think at the end of the day, in 2024, President Trump will run again. At least that’s my hope,” Miller said in an interview with Fox Business. “But I don’t think it will be against Joe Biden. I think it will be a [Vice President] Kamala Harris or maybe a [California Governor] Gavin Newsom, ”he predicted.

In September, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Newsweek the former president was keeping her options open when asked about a 2024 offer.

“President Trump cares deeply about the country and keeps all of his options open,” she said.

In August, Trump was asked directly on Newsmax about another presidential race. He responded by simply saying that “a lot of people are going to be very happy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-beats-joe-biden-latest-2024-election-poll-1646713

