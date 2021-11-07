Opposition Pak parties discuss strategy to counter Imran Khan’s government in Parliament over inflation





Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) held telephone talks with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and developed a joint strategy to counter the Imran Khan’s government in parliament against rising inflation in the country, local media reported.

The government of Imran Khan had announced an increase in the price of oil of 8.03 rupees per liter.

Bilawal said that with each passing day, Imran Khan’s government is making people’s problems worse, The News reported.

The opposition leader also criticized Imran Khan, saying that only 30 percent relief had been given against the 110 percent increase in the price of ghee over the past three years. He also said the prime minister was announcing a 30 percent cut in electricity prices from the 60 percent increase over the past three years, the newspaper reported.

He also said that Imran Khan’s help was only intended for a few families and not the people.

The party also demanded an immediate reduction in the prices of petroleum products and warned against protests if prices are not lowered.

Masses should be ready. The PPP will soon announce its program of protest against the government, “said Shazia Marri, as quoted by The News.

She accused Imran Khan of harming the public instead of relieving them.

“Imran Khan has taken anti-public measures in his attempt to fulfill the IMF’s agenda,” she said according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, PMLN Chairman Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government had reduced the entire nation to the ration card since coming to power.

“Imran Khan drops the ax of inflation on the public and then wonders why inflation is increasing in the country,” the party chairman tweeted.

The increase in Pakistani edible oil from Rs 160 to Rs 369 was described as “unjustified” by the president of the PMLN.

Sharif also said that an “inflation storm” followed the masses after Imran Khan announced the relief plan.

“The rise in the prices of petroleum products is proof that the government does not care about the poor,” he told The News. He added that the government has exceeded the limits of corruption and incompetence.

“The increase in the price of gasoline and diesel by Rs 8 per liter will also have a direct effect on the prices of other items. It has become difficult for the common man to live,” he said. told The News.

Sharif lambasted Imran Khan, saying it was in the best interests of the nation that Imran Khan “go home instead of wreaking more havoc,” the newspaper reported.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded new legislative elections in order to put an end to the “steadily increasing” rise in oil prices and to lift the country out of the crisis.

“There is a solution to all problems, including rising prices: give people the right to express their opinion in a new general election,” the newspaper reported at a press conference which was accompanied by the secretary. PMLN General Ahsan Iqbal and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“The elections like the 2018 elections lead to an increase in problems such as the surge in the price of sugar to Rs 150, flour to Rs 80 and cooking oil to Rs 360,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said the rise in oil prices was the result of the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

The rupee in Pakistan has been devalued by 50% due to incompetence and bad decisions taken by the government of the day, ”the newspaper quoted Iqbal as saying. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271663695/pak-opposition-parties-discuss-strategy-to-counter-imran-khan-govt-in-parliament-over-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos