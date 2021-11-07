PM Shiva-Bhakti Could Boost BJP In UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a substantial message to the Hindu community in India and abroad by completing the extensive renovation of Kedarnath, another abode of Lord Shiva, after Kashi. This decision greatly strengthened the faith of Hindus associated with Kedarnath as well as Kashi.

Prime Minister Modi has visited Kedarnath regularly since he became Prime Minister in 2014. As a devotee of Lord Shiva, Prime Minister Modi has a deep faith in Kedarnath. But this time Prime Minister Modis’ visit to Kedarnath and the wonderful way the place has been transformed will send a special message to the entire Hindu community. Prime Minister Modis’ speech after unveiling the great idol of Kedarnath Dham founder Adi Shankaracharya is considered to have political overtones.

But opposition leaders also visit temples and post photos there. But it is only PM Modi who has an impact on the minds of people through his actions. This time, PM Modis’ pilgrimage to Kedarnath takes on greater significance due to the upcoming elections. With the exception of Punjab, the other states are ruled by the BJP. The prestige of the saffron festivals is at stake in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Both states are crucial from the perspective of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. The Hindu factor plays a crucial role in these two important states of the Hindi belt. Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi where some of PM Modis’ dream projects are underway. Observers believe these plans could pave the way for the BJP’s return to power in Uttarakhand.

The most important project was to rebuild the great Kedarnath Dham which was completed. PM Modis’s visit to Kedarnath made the public aware of the greatness of the project. Many believe it will benefit the BJP in the UP and Uttarakhand polls. Two other projects attracting public attention are the All Weather Road and Rail Project linking Kedarnath and Badrinath. These projects will bring major development to Uttarakhand. In addition, it will be a great achievement in terms of the security of the border region of China.

The opposition is also realizing the importance of religious visits, but is unable to make an impact for lack of a clear strategy. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attempt to make such visits but are unable to have this kind of impact. Rahul Gandhi went abroad and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to Shimla during Diwali which is an important Hindu festival. Neither has therefore sent a message to the Hindus. Taking the opportunity, the BJP alleged that the Gandhi family was unaware of Hindu religion and culture; only the family of Maneka Gandhi is of this family which knows well the Hindu culture. Varun Gandhi was raised in an atmosphere of Hindu religion, so he understands the nuances of this culture.

It is undeniable that Hindu sentiments will play an important role in the UP and Uttarakhand elections. The BJP has a strong Hindu card to counter caste and community politics in both states. This is the reason why the saffron festival is getting stronger. Strategists believe that the BJP can unite voters of different castes and beliefs in its favor using the Hindu factor. Without a doubt, Congress and the SP are trying to use caste politics to corner the BJP. Both parties believe they can stop the BJP through the policy of appeasing Muslims, which is the target of the BJP.

Prime Minister Modi managed to get the message across that Hindu gods and goddesses only have due importance in his regime. The unveiling of Adi Shankaracharya’s idol, Garbh Grah puja, and massive changes around the Dham reinforce Hindu sentiments. The BJP will try to get the message across that the renovation of pilgrimage centers like Kedarnath and Badrinath was only carried out during his rule. The Saffron Party will contest the UP polls based on questions from Ram Mandi, Kashmir and Law and Order. After the redesign of Varanasi, the BJP will benefit from the renovation of Kedarnath. Prime Minister Modi also sent a message to former soldiers and army officers in election-linked states by celebrating Diwali with soldiers at the border. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the construction of roads for four dhams, the Kedarnath projects and other projects, saying that the next decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Modi was unable to visit Kedarnath last year due to the pandemic. But he makes a point of visiting this place of pilgrimage every year.