Xi greets journalists





BEIJING – President Xi Jinping sent a letter congratulating the Xinhua News Agency on the 90th anniversary of its founding, urging it to uphold the revolutionary legacy, retain its best practices while innovating to strive for become a leading global institution in all media. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended warm greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to all members of the news agency. Xi also sent his festive greetings to reporters across the country ahead of Chinese Journalists Day, which falls on November 8. In his letter, Xi pointed out that over the past 90 years, Xinhua has relentlessly followed the Party, disseminated the Party’s proposals, reflected the will of the people, recorded the spirit of the times, and raised the voice of the Party. China. “Xinhua has played an important role in the historic stages of revolution, construction and reform,” he said. On the new path towards building a modern socialist country in all respects, Xinhua should, under the leadership of the CCP, keep its correct political orientation, stand firm in its ideals and beliefs, maintain close ties with the people, maintain revolutionary heritage and keep its best practices while making innovations, Xi said. He also called on Xinhua to accelerate the integrated development of media and strengthen communication abroad, in its efforts to build a new kind of leading global all-media institution. Xi urged the news agency to further contribute to realizing the Chinese dream of national renewal and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Xi’s letter was read at a ceremony celebrating Xinhua’s birthday held in Beijing on Saturday. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Advertising Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the ceremony. Huang urged Xinhua to seriously study and implement the spirit of Xi’s important instructions, fully and completely disseminate the Party’s new theories, work to publicize the Party’s proposals to the general public, and speak on behalf of the Party. people, in order to better fulfill their duties and make new achievements. The Xinhua News Agency was started as the Red China News Agency in Ruijin on November 7, 1931. The agency changed its name to the current Xinhua News Agency in January 1937 when it was shut down. was in Yan’an Revolutionary Base. Xinhua now operates more than 200 branches both at home and abroad, with its news services offered to 8,000 institutional media subscribers worldwide in 15 languages ​​and covering more than half of the world’s population.

