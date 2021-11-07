Not yet there: bigger cuts are still needed during the COP26 climate negotiations

International climate change negotiations kicked off this week in Glasgow, Scotland, with countries and regions making a wave of pledges to help stem global warming, from phasing out coal-fired power plants to reducing electricity. Deforestation. At the heart of the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) talks, however, are the pledges made by each party to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. As of this writing, promises are not enough to limit the worst climate risks and damage. But if negotiators agree to do more, soon momentum could begin for deeper cuts. What must happen between now and the end of COP26 to put us on the right track? Let’s do the math.

Almost every country in the world has joined the 2015 Paris climate agreement and presented initial emission reduction commitments, called Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs. These commitments were insufficient to meet the accord’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, so participating countries and regions also agreed to return in five years – and every five years thereafter – to make strengthened commitments. Delayed for one year by the coronavirus pandemic, COP26 has become the de facto deadline for the first round.

To date, 149 countries representing just over 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions have submitted new or updated NDCs, while 47 of them, representing less than 20% of emissions, have not submitted new or updated NDCs. have not. Of the 149 parties, 87 of them, representing 63% of global emissions, have tightened their reductions from their original targets. Twenty other parties, including Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico, essentially reaffirmed their old goals. The other parties are mainly small, low-emission, underdeveloped countries.

By far the most important actor to come up with an updated NDC, shortly before the start of negotiations, was China. He essentially formalized the goals President Xi Jinping announced last December. China intends to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions “before 2030”, and by 2030, it will reduce the carbon intensity of its gross domestic product by more than 65% from levels. 2005. It will increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to “about” 25 percent, increase the volume of its forest stock approximately six billion cubic meters and increase solar and wind capacity to 1.2 billion kilowatts. These are welcome but modest improvements: Analysts agree that China could have gone further, including reducing its emissions of greenhouse gases other than carbon dioxide, which alone are about as much as Russia’s total emissions.

Although India has yet to submit its NDC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned heads days ago when he announced a series of targets. Its plans include installing 500 gigawatts of non-fossil electricity capacity, supplying half of India’s energy needs from renewables, and reducing the carbon intensity of the country’s gross domestic product by 45%, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030, to finally reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

South Korea, which has yet to officially submit an updated NDC, recently announced it will reduce 40% compared to 2018. Among the other G20 countries, which are responsible for around three quarters of global emissions, Argentina has submitted a stricter emissions cap and Japan has raised its target to 26% reduction in emissions to 46%, compared to 2013.

Other notable submissions over the past year include a 68% reduction from 1990 levels by 2030 from the UK and at least 55% reduction from 1990 from the UK ‘EU. The United States has pledged a reduction of 50 to 52 percent by 2030, and Canada has pledged a reduction of at least 40 to 45 percent at that time, both from 2005. Taken together, all commitments to date, including those of many small and vulnerable countries, which have often exceeded their weight, are likely to limit warming to 2.7 degrees C by 2100, according to United Nations Environment Program 2021 Emissions Gap Report.

In addition to the 2030 targets, 82 countries and regions, accounting for three-quarters of global emissions, have now pledged to reduce their net emissions to zero by mid-century. If successful, their collective efforts would likely limit warming to less than 2.2 degrees Celsius or even a lower threshold.

These commitments and pledges represent a significant improvement over just two years ago, when pledges from countries and regions set us on the right track to more than three degrees C warming. Still, it’s clear that negotiators will leave Glasgow next week with a big gap between where greenhouse gas emissions are heading and what they need to be if the world is to limit warming to less dangerous levels, as agreed in Paris: 1.5 ° C. preferably or well below 2.0 degrees C at worst. A top priority at COP26 is therefore that countries and regions agree that they will return to the table quickly, especially large countries that have not yet strengthened their previous commitments. If nations wait until 2025, it will be too late.