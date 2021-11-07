Labor keep pressure on Boris Johnson with claims of ‘cash for access’ culture in the Conservative Party





Boris Johnson’s government faces further sleazy allegations as the fallout from the Owen Paterson saga continues. Labor have claimed there is money for access to culture in the Conservative Party following reports that a series of donors who give Tories $ 3million and serve as Tory treasurer have been proposed for seats in the Lords. And Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to the body reviewing peerage nominations to say ex-Cabinet member Mr Paterson should not be granted a peerage if Downing Street recommends it for a. Sir Keir, having been kept out of Westminster as the row unfolded due to coronavirus self-isolation, will look to use an appearance on the BBC Andrew Marr Show today (Sunday) to increase the pressure on the Prime Minister. Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner called Mr Johnson’s party corrupt, shady, sordid and ready to respond in response to a Sunday Times article about Tory treasurers winning Lords seats.





The newspaper said that over the past two decades, the party’s top 16 treasurers, with the exception of the most recent, who resigned two months ago after donating $ 3.8million, have seen each other offer a seat in the Lords. The most controversial nomination was that of Lord Cruddas, who took his seat after Mr Johnson rejected the advice of the House of Lords Nominating Committee not to grant him a peerage. A former party chairman told the newspaper: The truth is, the entire political establishment knows this is happening and is not doing anything about it. The most telling line is that once you pay your 3 million, you get your peerage. A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: We do not believe that successful businessmen and philanthropists who contribute to causes and political parties should be barred from sitting in the legislature. There has been much speculation in Westminster that Mr Paterson, who resigned as an MP on Thursday amid suspension for gross violations of lobbying rules, could himself be vying for a peerage. In a letter to Lord Bew, chairman of the House of Lords Appointments Committee, Sir Keir said if this happened it would undermine confidence in the probity of Parliament. Former Prime Minister Sir John Major said on Saturday that a peerage for Mr Paterson would be rather extraordinary as he launched a meteoric attack on the shameful actions of Mr Johnson’s government, arguing they may be politically corrupt.





Mr Paterson resigned after Mr Johnson abandoned a plan that would have seen his case and the entire standards regime overhauled by a Tory-led committee. In another sign of the Tories’ anger over the handling of the Paterson affair, former minister Caroline Nokes, a leading critic of Mr Johnson, wrote in the Sunday Mirror: If my mailbag is anything to do , the public thinks of the Prime Minister’s decision to walk around his wagons and attack Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone does stink. And that’s the case. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone

