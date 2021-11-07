Indian working classes bear the brunt of Narendra Modi government’s economic policies

The seems to be relentlessly in the bad news emerging from India’s real economy. The latest data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) shows that the economy grew 20.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. It is still a contraction of -9, 2% from the level before the 2019 pandemic. In simpler terms, if you take Rs.100 as the size of the economy in March-June 2019, today we are at around 91. Previously, an analysis of the Quarterly Bulletin of the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS) (July 2020 – September 2020) found that for the first time since the start of poverty estimates in India, the number of absolute poor had increased by around 70 million .

Yet despite a battered real economy, Indian stock markets are skyrocketing. Recently, the benchmark of its largest exchange NSE Nifty 50 closed at a record high of 16,250 points; about 45% more than a year ago, but only 87% more than five years ago, meaning more than 60% of the growth occurred in the pandemic year alone. India’s second richest person, Gautam Adani, saw his wealth skyrocket by an astronomical 500% during this period.

While these numbers are striking, they are not global outliers. Americas Dow Jones gave 28% returns over the same period, and the wealth of billionaires like Elon Musk has jumped 54% since January 2020. Economic theorists explain the K-shaped response to the pandemic, the rich getting richer and the poor getting poor because of cheap money fueled by low interest rates and the rich appetite to buy cheap assets during downturns. The Guardian believes that the current super-rich of the world have held the greatest concentration of wealth since the golden age in the United States at the turn of the 20th century.

Working class

COVID has bled public treasuries around the world. COVID-19 assistance programs have been funded through various models, most often through debt monetization. In developed economies such as the United States, low-income and middle-class families have benefited from direct stimulus checks and paycheck protection plans. In India, while rural and poor households received a marginal increase in direct cash transfers under an existing employment guarantee program and organized businesses in affected sectors received a line of credit backed by the government, the middle working class the middle and upper class Indians were on their own.

With the reopening of economies, the increasing budget deficit demands attention. In the United States, calls are being made to reintroduce the wealth tax; in the United Kingdom, too, there is talk of taxing the rich. The United Nations Secretary-General has urged governments to reduce income inequality by taxing those who have profited from the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund echoed these views.

In India, the Narendra Modi government is implementing a fiscal policy that is the opposite of this global concern: it is in effect forcing the popular classes to finance the deficit. In the 2021 annual budget, the government set the target for additional collection of excise duties on transport fuels at around Rs 1.98,000 crore, an increase of almost 300% over the previous year. pre-pandemic collection in 2019-2020. This is when crude oil prices hovered around $ 60 from April 2019 to April 2021, reaching around $ 20 in April 2020, an all-time low. Soaring oil prices cause retail price inflation to exceed the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance for consecutive quarters, hurting the working classes. Some basic food products like mustard oil have seen their prices almost double in a year.

Expected corporate tax revenues have been drastically reduced, but personal income tax revenues have increased by more than 11%. More than half of personal taxpayers are salaried classes, who cannot claim any tax deduction linked to profits. In the first Modis budget of 2014-2015, the total collection of corporate tax was about 76% higher than that of other direct taxes, the vast majority of which was personal income tax. Seven years later, this difference has been reduced to less than 5%.

Within corporate tax, those with profits over Rs 500 crore pay an effective tax of 25%, 3% less than the average tax paid by companies with profits between 100 and 500 crore rupees, but both are well below the average statutory rate of 34 percent. Budget documents indicate that large companies enjoy higher deductions and incentives than small companies. And yet, politics remain indifferent to such blatant economic injustice.

India’s revenue budget further reveals that Special Economic Zones and Electricity Generation and Distribution claimed Rs 23,261 crore and Rs.15,513.02 crore, respectively, as various tax deductions, constituting the lion’s share (40%) of tax incentives available in all sectors in 2018-19. Coal mining paid an effective tax rate of 23.90 percent and petrochemical refining paid 21.22 percent, both significantly lower than the legal rate. These industries mint money on Dalal Street, and their deans are two of Asia’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

In Budget 2018, under the pretext of stimulating economic growth, corporate tax rates for companies with profits below Rs 250 crore were reduced to a maximum of 25%. Newer companies in certain industries could benefit from rates as low as 15 percent. With these concessions, as the Treasury recorded hundreds of billions in lost revenue, the Indian economy stuttered, entering a technical recession in the second quarter of 2020. All the while, the maximum marginal personal income tax remained one of the highest in the world, around 42 percent. The expected income from the securities transaction tax (levy on transactions in listed securities and on mutual fund shares) has also been kept at the same level of around Rs 12,000 crore for three years, despite the growth of the stock markets. .

Cumulative effect

The Modi government is beholden to the economic philosophy of the trickle-down approach, despite evidence of its ineffectiveness and a clear constitutional mandate against it. It took on highly visible political form with demonetization in November 2016, was quickly followed by the Goods and Services Tax in 2017, and ultimately capped off with the grossly under-prepared lockdown in early 2020.

The cumulative effect of these three policies, read with the destructive and unfair tax burden, has sent millions of people out of work, truncated small and medium-sized industries and undermined the vitality of the Indian working classes by depriving them of the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom. economic justice.

According to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, due to the pandemic-induced slowdown, India’s middle class has shrunk by a third to 66 million, which is 60% of the global decline in the number of people at this income level.

In Papiah against the State of Karnataka, the Supreme Court ruled that economic justice is a facet of freedom without which equality of status and human dignity are illusions. In addition to this guarantee enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution, article 38 enjoins the government to minimize inequalities of income and status; Article 39 orders him to distribute the material resources of the community to best serve the common good and ensure that the functioning of the economic system does not result in a concentration of wealth and means of production.

In practice, the economic policies of governments drag us into the opposite spectrum of the tenure of our founding fathers. The dream of the Indian economy from 2003 to 2011 saw an unprecedented upward social mobility of millions of people lifted out of poverty, and the lower middle class move into the middle class, and so on. This created a powerful political identity for the working classes, as evidenced by the India Against Corruption movement and the large protests after the brutal gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya. But since 2014, this story of politically autonomous working classes has not had a brilliant display. Today India is ranked 76 out of 82 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Social Mobility Report, 2020; this implies that a family in today’s India is less likely to step out of economy class.

Indian fiscal and economic policies systematically and unfairly purge the Indian working classes. Jean-Baptiste Colbert’s seminal trick, the art of taxation consisting in plucking the goose so as to obtain the most feathers with the least whistling, has had its day. The government hardly realizes that the prescription of 17th century imperial Europe should not be imitated in 21st century India. The worker goose has been stripped of its feathers. It is time for the richest Indians to take their fair share of the egalitarian demands of Indian democracy. The government has a unique place to look: the stock markets. But would it be? Because, a government that steals Peter to pay Paul can always count on Paul’s support.

Kabeer Shrivastava is a lawyer.