Baku World Forum: Glorious Enchantment

By Orkhan Amashov

Azerbaijan is once again the focus of all eyes around the world. The national capital is currently hosting the VIII Baku World Forum where international issues are debated by former heads of state and government, prominent policy makers, experts and many other prominent figures.

Concentrate of vitality

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi Center and held under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan, the forum brings together 300 guests from 40 countries. “The World After Covid-19,” the title of the event says it all, as it sums up a range of current global concerns centered around the world’s biggest challenge – the pandemic that has yet to be documented in the story.

The VIII Baku World Forum is a great platform within which the fate of humanity is contemplated by those who are equipped to influence the future. Notable speeches by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Pope Francis; WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Former British Prime Minister, United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education and the World Health Organization and Ambassador for Global Health Gordon Brown, and other illustrious personalities bear witness to the reputation and global references from Azerbaijan.

To put it mildly, the Baku Platform is the very place that, thanks to Azerbaijani ingenuity, can be called the epicenter of a global debate.

Shaping the global agenda

Besides being the host of such a remarkable event, Azerbaijan is also shaping the agenda and influencing the way the global debate is constructed. Some of the topics to ponder are the universal. “New Global Economy”, “In a New Era: Peace, Security and Human Rights”, “Combating Climate Change and Meeting Global Energy Demand”, “Health and Immunization”, “Promoting Food Security” and “The Eastern Partnership and its opportunities”.

Unequivocal recognition

Boris Johnson’s address was particularly revealing in terms of manifestation of Baku’s growing global fortunes. The British Prime Minister described Azerbaijan as a steadfast partner of the United Kingdom and made it clear that relations between the two nations are now at their peak. Mr Johnson welcomed the growing role of Azerbaijan in international affairs, in particular in the fight against the use of chemical weapons, the fight against drug trafficking and the indispensable role of Baku in securing Kabul airport during recent evacuations.

The British Prime Minister also noted that the forum was taking place simultaneously with COP26, and special tribute was paid to Azerbaijan for its emphasis on green energy and its determination to increase the proportion of renewable energy generated for a internal use. The British leader also expressed his support for Azerbaijan’s national mine action program in the liberated territories and for UNDP mine action.

Johnson’s recognition is particularly interesting in light of London’s attempt to forge new relationships with its international partners in the post-Brexit context and the fact that the UK remains the largest foreign direct investor in the Azerbaijani economy. .

Fight the pandemic

The part of President Ilham Aliyev’s speech dealing with Covid-19 had two elements. First, the President has clearly delineated the wide range of internal measures taken to this end. As the President said, Azerbaijan quickly realized the scale of the challenge faced and solid action has been taken since the early days of the pandemic. The vaccination program began in January 2021 and, to date, over 60% of the population over 18 has received both doses. Particular emphasis was placed on a $ 2.9 billion program aimed at alleviating the social burden caused by Covid-19.

One of the highlights of the president’s speech was the emphasis on the need to conduct a vaccination policy so that people are not subjected to forced vaccination, when the circumstances are ripe for high adoption. . In a world where ridiculously ostentatious conspiracy theories gnaw at the minds of many, Azerbaijan is a country where anti-vaccine campaigns are unknown. And as President Aliyev said, there aren’t even any anti-vaccine trends.

Second, the president focused on Azerbaijan’s global initiatives in combating the pandemic. Azerbaijan launched the initiative at the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding equal, universal access and equitable distribution of vaccines. Azerbaijan has spoken openly about “vaccine nationalism” and the unfair distribution of vaccines globally. Azerbaijan, as president of the Non-Aligned Movement, has provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 30 countries and provided free doses of vaccines to several countries. The president added that Azerbaijan also donated 10 million dollars to WHO to support poor countries.

Reiteration of the essentials of Karabakh

The forum provided Azerbaijan with an excellent and formidable opportunity to convey to the world community some of the key points on how Baku views the future of peace in the region and the steps taken to achieve lasting stability after the second Karabakh war. It is clear to everyone that the conflict is over, Azerbaijan is victorious and Baku has a clear plan for a lasting and lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Armenia has yet to respond, and the sooner Yerevan appreciates Baku’s magnanimous offer, the better its prospects.

The gratuitous destruction by Armenia of the liberated territories and the ambitious reconstruction effort of Azerbaijan were mentioned. The president also spoke about the legal bases of the measures taken by Baku during the second Karabakh war. Azerbaijan acted in accordance with Chapter 51 of the United Nations Charter by exercising its right to self-defense and embarked on a successful and strategic military campaign which implemented the four United Nations Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal immediate and unconditional Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. .

Baku is increasingly aware of its growing international prestige and appeal. The capital has hosted seven forums and 42 summits since 2013. The VIII Baku World Forum is an episode, albeit grand, in a series of global discussions initiated and led by Azerbaijan. Over time, it will seamlessly weave into a network of global political exchanges, irresistibly reaffirming Baku’s growing position across the world.

