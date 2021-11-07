In SC, Rep. Rice hopes impeachment vote doesn’t eclipse 2022





COLUMBIA, SC (AP) Kicking off what he considers his most difficult re-election fight to date, United States Representative Tom Rice said voters could disagree with his vote this year to impeach President Donald Trump, but he hopes that won’t be enough to eclipse his other accomplishments for South Carolina’s 7th District.

I know I did the right thing, I’m happy where I am and will take the consequences, Rice told The Associated Press in an interview this week, ahead of her campaign’s official launch. for a sixth term.

Even maybe some of them who didn’t like my vote, I think they will appreciate my honesty and efficiency, and I can win them back. But see well.

On Monday, Rice will present this argument directly to voters in the eight counties of the 7th District, which spans the northeast corner of South Carolina. With agricultural, industrial and commercial areas, its heart is Myrtle Beach, one of the focal points of the state’s multibillion-dollar tourism industry and a burgeoning base for some of the most conservative voters. from South Carolina.

The framework for Rices’ harsh re-election was forged in January, when he was one of 10 House Republicans who joined Democrats to vote to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 violence on the U.S. Capitol. Trump was not sentenced after the Senate trial.

The vote came as a surprise, as the Myrtle Beach congressman had always been a steadfast supporter of the former president, representing a region that overwhelmingly voted for Trump in both presidential elections. Long a reliable supporter of Trump, who campaigned with him, Rice voted 94 percent of the time for Trump-backed legislation, according to FiveThirtyEight, the highest percentage in the South Carolina delegation at the time .

A day after his vote, Rice told AP it pained my heart to go against the president, but he decided to support impeachment after seeing what he called Trump’s inaction during the ‘riot.

Since then, Republicans across his district and statewide have declared their dissatisfaction with Rice, who is the 7th since his inception in 2012. South Carolina’s GOP officially censored him for disapproving of his. vote, a step also taken by party committees. across the country to punish many of the 10 House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment.

A dozen Republicans are looking to challenge Rice in next summer’s GOP primary, federal election records show. Rice led the pack in fundraising, bringing in over $ 1.3 million. Another prospect, veteran Graham Allen, raised over $ 750,000, Rice’s closest contender in the race for money.

This past weekend, Republicans gathered at two separate events in Myrtle Beach, one featuring prominent Trump surrogates Diamond and Silk, and former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik. A simultaneous rally organized by the State party brought together notables, including US Senator Tim Scott, considered a rising star of the GOP.

Rice said he was also not present and had not been invited.

If we’re running on our ideas, not on allegiance to a very polarizing man, I think we have the winning message, said Rice, of her hope for Republicans to move forward. And if we don’t, I think we were doomed. … I hope we have not gone from a party of ideas to a party of one man.

Running on his record, Rice said he hoped voters would think about falling unemployment rates in districts during his tenure and increasing jobs.

I am focusing on jobs and American competitiveness, he said. I am really proud of what I have done. … People can see the result, and I think it will win out.

But for some, Rice said he knows it always comes down to the impeachment vote, and maybe nothing else. But, he noted, as the issue has surfaced in many town halls he has held over the past year, he felt more voters thanked him for taking a stand. that lambasted him for opposing Trump.

For people to say I’m not a Conservative because I voted to impeach Donald Trump, in fact it was a Conservative vote, Rice said. The Conservative wants to preserve our freedom and our constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Rice told the PA on Friday that his argument to voters boiled down to hoping they hadn’t brought forward the only criticism he had heard from his challengers.

The only criticism of me and my performance that I hear from these people is that I voted to impeach Donald Trump, he said. And if that’s all they’ve got, that doesn’t sound like much of a vote, in 10 years.

___

Meg Kinnard can be contacted at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-south-carolina-only-on-ap-impeachments-election-2020-77b350e132ee736b946a0b6708fdc0fc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos