Politics
“Tory plotters rally to throw Boris Johnson on bonfire early in the end”
Scheming Tory MPs look forward to replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister as fallout from Owen Paterson vote scandal threatens to engulf his post as prime minister
Image: PA)
It sounds like the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson’s post as Prime Minister.
Conservative MPs are really fed up with standing up for the indefensible over and over again only to have the Prime Minister back down after another blunder.
He turned 43 times in 23 months after offering free school meals to kids after telling them they couldn’t get them to report their A-level results fair before conceding they weren’t . But forcing his MPs to vote the folly of firing Commons sleazebuster Kathryn Stone really took the Rich Tea.
With a majority of 80, there can be no general election to rid them of this rowdy beast. That is why MPs are instead preparing a leadership challenge.
Do you agree? Give your opinion in the comments section
(
Picture:
NurPhoto / PA Images)
The Conservative One Nation MP group, known as The Sensibles and led by former First Secretary Damian Green, is a cabinet waiting for ministers sacked by the Prime Minister and eager to return to power.
Their tactician is master of the dark arts Gavin Williamson, the former chief whip sacked from his post as Education Secretary by Boris in the summer reshuffle. He is now determined to bring down the Prime Minister, one MP told me.
And their champion is former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who still has hopes of leading his party despite Boris losing in 2019.
Toss the new cohort of Red Wall Tories furious at not getting jobs in the reshuffle whose seats are now under threat as Boris dives into the polls and the PM concocts a good Eton mess for himself.
The fireworks for this new gunpowder plot are now on. And these guys are ready to light the fuse.
