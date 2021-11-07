Princess Diana’s friend Jemima Khan withdrew Crown support with ‘rude’ script





Princess Diana’s friend Jemima Khan withdrew her support for The Crown because of a “rude” script after she split from the creator of the Netflix show.

Kahn (47) was hired to advise writer Tony Morgan (58). She had a short romance from January to February of this year.

However, Kahn refused to write the credits and withdrew from the project because the show did not treat Diana’s story with as much respect or compassion as she wanted.

Morgan then reunited with his four-year-old partner, Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in the show.

Princess Diana of Wales with Jemima Khan and her son on a British Royal Tour of Pakistan in 1997

Elizabeth Debicki stars as Diana in Crown season 5

Khan said she left the project because the show did not treat Diana’s story with “respect or compassion” as she wished, the Sunday Times reported.

From September of last year to February of this year, film producers collaborated with Morgan on stories such as Diana’s relationship with cardiac surgeons Hasnat Khan and Dodifade, and a sensational BBC panoramic interview with Martin Bashir. .

Kahn wanted to “accurately portray” her story, so she helped write the fifth series when she was approached by Morgan in 2019, even though she hadn’t spoken publicly about her past with Diana. He added that he agreed to do so.

Jemima married Imran Khan in 1995, but divorced nine years later. Diana visited the couple twice in 1996 and 1997

Diana and Imran and Jemima Khan in 1997. From September of last year to February of this year, the film producer worked with Peter Morgan to talk about the relationship between Diana and cardiac surgeons Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed.

She said she refused to write the credits, demanding that she “remove the contributions from the series.”

The Crown spokesperson said Kahn had been a “public supporter of friends, fans and voices” from the start of the show, and that she was a “sufficient source” but was not had never been engaged as a writer. Noted.

Kahn is deputy editor-in-chief of political magazine The New Statesman, European editor-in-chief of US magazine Vanity Fair and currently runs a film production company.

Khan in the photo said the show was not as “compassionate” as she wanted it to be.

She has two sons, Sreyman and Kasim, 24 and 21 years old. She is married to former cricketer Imran Khan, now Prime Minister of Pakistan and distant cousin of Hasnat Khan.

The couple married in 1995, but divorced nine years later. Diana visited the couple twice in 1996 and 1997.

Since then, the daughters of the late James Goldsmith and social celebrity Annabel Goldsmith have dated several prominent men, including Hugh Grant, Russell Brand and Shane Warne (formerly Liz Harley). low.

Margaret Thatcher painted by Gillian Anderson in Crown Series 4

Peter Morgan received critical acclaim for the writer behind Netflix hitting The Crown (pictured in 2017)

Emma Corrin played Diana in Series 4 of The Crown. It portrays the struggle between his public eyes and his marriage to Prince Charles.

Five fathers, Morgan, were nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for the 2006 film The Queen, starring Helen Mirren.

Credits for his other writers include the movie Frost / Nixon! Includes United and the acclaimed “Audience” play.

A photo taken in sunny southern Spain in September showed Philip Martin on the long-awaited set of the 5 Crown series, which is supposed to cover the royal family from the years 1990 to 2003.

There was no official visit to Spain by the royal family in the 1990s, and the crew may have recreated the scene when Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed visited Saint-Tropez together in 1997. I can. think it.

