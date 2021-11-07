Younes: We are not counting on an international position, we are quite ready to face any circumstance – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

This happened during a meeting organized by our agency with the co-chairman of the Executive Council of the Autonomous Administration of the Jazeera region, Talaat Younes, regarding threats from the Turkish occupation to launch new attacks against the north. -est of Syria, and how to repel attacks.

Younes explained that threats from the Turkish occupation to attack the NES are a continuation of its fascist policy of occupying the region in general, in addition to supporting terrorism such as ISIS and mercenary groups. .

He stressed that the practices of the Turkish occupation in the occupied areas, in addition to the attacks on several areas such as Tal Tamr, Zarkan, Tel Rifaat and Ain Issa, and its threats to launch new attacks, are only attempts destabilization of the region. , and to detonate all attempts and initiatives aimed at ending the Syrian crisis and the suffering of the Syrian people.

He continued, “Turkey aims to revive ISIS in areas occupied by Turkey, ISIS mercenaries in order to target northern and eastern Syria again.”

“We do not rely too much on international positions”

He referred to the meeting which took place a few days ago between US President Joe Biden and the leader of the Justice and Development Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stressing that they do not rely on “these positions. international, because we see that there are weaknesses in front of what the Turkish state is doing, so the occupation by Turkey of Afrin, Serkaniye and Gir Sp was an event in the presence of Russian and American forces, so that these countries have not fulfilled their grave responsibilities. “

He explained that the Turkish regime is facing a real internal and external crisis. Due to the practices of the AKP government to strike the stability of the region and the world, its support for terrorism and extremist groups, and the genocidal attempts and policies against all components in Turkey. Also he tries by his threats and his attacks against the areas of Bar-Kurdistan and his direct interventions in the region to export the internal crisis which he knows abroad in order to obscure the public opinion.

He added: “The situation facing the government of the Justice and Development Party is not a source of strength to carry out these operations or interventions, because it will have negative repercussions on it at regional and international level. This pursuit of this policy will lead to the escalation of its internal and external crises. “

“Attempts at instability and intimidation”

Younis noted that the Turkish occupation army fighter jets were targeting the leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces, members of the Autonomous Administration and defenseless civilians in the region, and continued, “These attacks are nothing. other than a continuation of attempts to create a state of instability and intimidation. among the components of the region, silently guaranteeing parties such as Russia and America. “

He explained: “Turkey, with all its capacities and all its technical capacities, is trying to implement its occupation plans in the region and to strike the autonomous administration project, and it seeks to continue the Syrian crisis without reach any solution between the autonomous administration and other parties, due to the lack of access to Syria for all Syrians.

“Resistance and cohesion to face any Turkish attack”

He explained that the peoples of northern and eastern Syria will be able to resist any military attack on the region, and said, “We always count on the will and strength of our people, because their will and its adherence to the resistance process and to defend their lands and their gains is the only option and guarantee to thwart all the conspiracies hatched by these forces. striving with all its energies to strike the democratic model in the region.

Talaat Younes stressed the need for the people of the region to adhere to the spirit of resistance and stand alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Autonomous Administration, in order to face all the attempts and policies aimed at to break the will of the peoples of the region. , emphasizing the increase in cohesion and solidarity between peoples and the path of resistance.

“The government in Damascus must take responsibility for what Syria is exposed to”

Yunus continued, “We must realize that we live in a state of war and attacks on a daily basis, in addition to media campaigns targeting the Autonomous Administration and the siege to which the region is subjected, so all of these circumstances require that we live fully prepared to face any circumstance, and our people must also be ready for all phases.

The co-chair of the Executive Council of the Autonomous Administration of the Jazeera region, Talaat Younes, stressed the need for the international community, led by Russia and America, to assume its responsibilities towards Turkey’s objectives, and said: The regime must also have positions and take responsibility for what Syria is exposed to. »The direct targeting of Syrian territory by Turkey. “

“The Autonomous Administration has solutions to the Syrian crisis”

Younes spoke about the means of the autonomous administrations to find a solution to the Syrian crisis and said: We always see that the solution to the Syrian crisis lies in the Syrian-Syrian dialogue, which will fulfill all the aspirations and aspirations of the Syrians, adding: The Syrian-Syrian solution is still a primary objective and a real vision that the Autonomous Administration sees. to get out of the crisis.

He stressed: “The Autonomous Administration has solutions to the Syrian crisis, so that this project is a Syrian project, ending the state of war and a real crisis in Syria.

Yunus said, “We really want to reach an understanding and dialogue with the Syrian regime and all Syrian parties, with the aim of reaching a political solution and ending the crisis that Syria and its people are going through, and we are always ready for dialogue. , we therefore call on the international parties which have a leading role in the crisis and the Syrian situation, in particular Russia, to play its real role in the dialogue between the autonomous administration and the government of Damascus, to reach agreements and agreements to secure the future of Syria in general.

