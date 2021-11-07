Testimonial from President Jokowi Building Infrastructure for Equity in Indonesia: Okezone Trend





JAKARTA – Senior Vice-President of PT PLN (Persero) Darmawan Prasodjo said that during the first five years of President Jokowi’s administration, he started to set new standards and ways to catch up with other countries, especially infrastructure. Pak Jokowi changed the perspective of development from being Java-centric to being Indonesia-centric. Also in terms of justice, starting with social justice in the areas of energy, natural resources, education and social protection, Darmawan said quoted in his written statement, Jakarta, Saturday (6/11 / 2021). He also recounted how President Jokowi saw areas of extraordinary natural wealth but whose inhabitants were trapped in structured poverty. To read also: Legal! President Jokowi officially signs the HPP law, here is a series of new tax rules Not having access to clean water, energy, connectivity and others. Seeing this fact, he dared to take the decision to open up access to education, roads, ports, airports, drinking water and energy. “And it really has become a new point of economic growth. For example, the PON that just took place in Papua. Even though it has no facilities, I see the character of tepo sliro and the region. de Papua was built so that the XX PON was a success, ”he said. Not only that, Darmawan continued, President Jokowi also focused on developing potential in many industries that had collapsed into dormant assets. This policy stems from the character and values ​​that shaped him since he lived by the river until he became the head of the Republic. Read also: Back from abroad, Jokowi directly undergoes a quarantine at the palace of Bogor Darmawan added that the strategy of massive infrastructure building has proven to be right. While only serving as Deputy Director of PLN, he discovered that the greatest electricity growth was in Lampung province, precisely around the newly opened toll exit barrier.

“This is proof that the development goals Mr. Jokowi has always insisted on are paying off. The infrastructure built creates a new economic center and stimulates the economy of the community. but productivity, ”Darmawan said. The presentation comes after Darmawan Prasodjo collaborated with British history writer Tim Hannigan to launch a book containing President Jokowi’s track record in achieving a new direction for development in Indonesia. Hannigan’s team, who together with Darmawan wrote the book “Jokowi and the New Indonesia”, added that until now, President Jokowi’s work has not been known to the international public. Through this book, it is hoped that the international community will have a full picture of how Jokowi laid the foundation for New Indonesia for the future. Indonesia’s election to the presidency of the G20 was also interpreted by President Jokowi as an impetus for global economic recovery with the great theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Once the world gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, this foundation will create an opportunity for Indonesia to be able to run faster.

