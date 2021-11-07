Deputy Director of PLN: The infrastructure construction strategy turns out to be the right one

JAKARTA – Joko Widodo’s leadership or presidency has brought Indonesia into a new era by establishing a solid foundation for development. This foundation should create new opportunities for realizing New Indonesia in accordance with the ideals of the founding fathers of the nation.

The election of Indonesia to the presidency of the G20 was also interpreted by President Jokowi as a boost for global economic recovery with the overarching theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Once the world gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, this foundation will create an opportunity for Indonesia to be able to run faster.

Darmawan Prasodjo said that during the first five years of his administration, President Jokowi began to set new standards and ways to catch up with other countries, especially infrastructure.

Pak Jokowi changed the perspective of development from being Java-centric to being Indonesia-centric. Also in terms of justice, starting with social justice in the fields of energy, natural resources, education and social protection, said Darmawan during a discussion on the review of Jokowi’s book and from New Indonesia which he wrote with Tim Hannigan, Friday 5/10 /).

The discussion, which was hosted by Prasetiya Mulya University and the Periplus Publishing Group, also featured Agus Sriyono, lecturer from Prasetiya Mulya University, and Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, researcher in the Department of Political and Social Change, SCRS.

Darmawan recounted how President Jokowi saw areas endowed with extraordinary natural wealth but whose residents were trapped in structured poverty. Not having access to clean water, energy, connectivity and others. Seeing this fact, he dared to take the decision to open up access to education, roads, ports, airports, drinking water and energy.

“And this is really a point of new economic growth. For example, the PON which has just taken place in Papua. Even though it does not have any facilities, I see the character of tepo seliro and the region of Papua is built for XX PON to be a success, ”he said.

Not only that, Darmawan continued, President Jokowi also focused on developing potential in many industries that had collapsed into dormant assets. This policy stems from the character and values ​​that shaped him since he lived by the river until he became the head of the Republic.

Darmawan added that the strategy of massive infrastructure building has proven to be right. While only serving as Deputy Director of PLN, he discovered that the greatest electricity growth was in Lampung province, precisely around the newly opened toll exit barrier.

“This is proof that the development goals that have always been emphasized by Mr. Jokowi are paying off. The infrastructure built creates a new economic center and stimulates the economy of the community. This is in line with his vision of how Indonesia can grow, not based on consumption, but productivity, ”Darmawan said.

Meanwhile, Tim Hannigan, who along with Darmawan wrote the book “Jokowi and the New Indonesia,” added that so far President Jokowi’s work has not been widely known to the international public. Through this book, it is hoped that the international community will have a full picture of how Jokowi laid the groundwork for “New Indonesia” for the future.

In fact, many international academics, politicians and businessmen want a more complete picture of what happened in Indonesia under the Jokowi administration, he said.

Lecturer from Prasetiya Mulya University, Agus Sriyono, stressed the importance of passing on what the Jokowi government has done to the international community. In addition, Indonesia must open up space for increased cooperation and investment. In addition, Indonesia is now chair of the G-20 countries, the highest-income country in the world. There are many opportunities and opportunities for Indonesia, and they should be used as much as possible, said Antonius.

On the other hand, Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, researcher in the Department of Politics and Social Change of CSIS, added that the involvement of young people in welcoming New Indonesia was absolutely necessary. Mainly because Indonesia will receive a demographic bonus that started a year or two ago and will peak in the 2030s.

New Indonesia is a great opportunity for young people, and President Jokowi has opened up a space for it. And these young people are now transnational in their business and network perspective. It was there that I saw that the New Indonesia presented in this book was very promising and exciting, said Edbert.

President Jokowi’s leadership throughout the first period, which continued into the second period, was an effort to create a new and better known Indonesia within the international community. The results of the work that has been entered from the sectors of education, health, energy, infrastructure, tourism, food, etc., should inspire young people to look to a future radiant. (RA)