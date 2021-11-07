Tjahjo Kumolo says Andika Perkasa is quite close and understands President Jokowi





Merdeka.com – The Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan-RB) Tjahjo Kumolo assesses President Joko Widodo’s decision or Jokowi proposed the Chief of Staff of the Army (Kasad) General Andika Perkasa as candidate for the post of Commander-in-Chief TNI it’s just. Besides being a senior TNI officer, Andika is also quite close and understands Jokowi. “The president’s decision to send General Kasad TNI Andika Perkasa as a candidate for the post of commander of the TNI is the right one, because the chief of staff of the TNI AD is a high ranking officer among other chiefs staff of the TNI, “said Tjahjo, quoted in his statement on Sunday (7/11/2021). “On the other hand, Kasad Andika is also a fairly close person who understands President Joko Widodo,” he continued. Andika is known to have served as the Commander of the Presidential Security Forces (Danpaspampres) when Jokowi was just inaugurated as President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2014. Not only that, Andika was recorded to have occupied a number of other strategic posts in Indonesia. Army, from the commander of Kodam, commander of the commander of the combat division of Kostrad, to the chief of staff. This way, it is believed that he has good communication with the community. “Thus, this communication with the community could be carried out correctly by the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI, General Andika,” Tjahjo said. He felt that Andika’s tenure as TNI commander, which was only one year, was not a problem. According to Tjahjo, President Jokowi could appoint a state official whose term is only one month. “Even though it’s been a year, I think General Andika is capable of comprehensively describing and implementing the scale of priorities and the TNI’s short and long term strategic plan,” the politician explained. of the PDI-P. We know that President Jokowi proposed the name of General Andika Perkasa as candidate for the command of the TNI to replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. Andika Perkasa underwent a fit or adequacy test on Saturday, November 6, 2021 with Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives. The RPD RI Commission I also approved General Kasad Andika Perkasa to become the TNI Commander after listening to the presentation and asking questions. After being approved by Commission I of the DPR, the next step on Monday, November 8, 2021 will be a plenary meeting of the DPR RI to ratify Andika Perkasa as a candidate for the post of commander of the TNI. Reporter: Lizsa Egeham / Liputan6.com. [yan]

