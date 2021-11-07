U.S.-China LNG deal likely won’t resolve trade issues until Joe Biden-Xi Jinping talks

Signing of largest long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract between Chinese and US companies could create goodwill ahead of virtual summit between US president Joe biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but long-standing disagreements over the phase one agreement, say analysts.

Sinopec, the Chinese state-owned oil giant, signed a contract with the US Venture Global LNG to buy 4 million tonnes of LNG per year for 20 years at a ceremony in Shanghai on Thursday, according to a statement from the company on its channel. official WeChat.

“This is by far the largest long-term LNG deal signed by China and the United States,” state-run Xinhua News Agency said Thursday.

In a separate agreement, Sinopec’s subsidiary Unipec agreed to buy 3.8 million tonnes of LNG from the US company, the statement said.

The details of the Sinopec-Venture Global agreement have been revealed last month in documents on the US Department of Energy’s website, but the official signing ceremony took place this week during the China International Import Export in Shanghai.

China’s purchase of US energy products is an important part of the phase one trade agreement with Washington, which will expire on December 31.

Although the new deal is modest compared to China’s total LNG imports of 67.1 million tonnes last year, the deal will be seen as a positive step for US-China relationss ahead of a virtual meeting later this year between Biden and Xi, analysts said.

“China’s performance in implementing the agreement is flawless,” Zhou Xiaoming, former deputy permanent representative of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva, wrote on Thursday in a comment. for the Chinese news portal Guancha.cn.

Zhou criticized the United States for failing to return China’s goodwill in meeting its purchasing commitments under the phase one agreement.

China is committed to buy $ 52.4 billion in US energy in 2020-2021 above 2017 levels.

Sinopec did not link the agreements to the U.S.-China trade talks or the phase one agreement.

“[The deal] shows a high degree of consensus between the two companies to help the global energy transformation, and is of great importance for achieving peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals, ”the Chinese company said.

Although China made progress towards its Phase 1 commitments, in September its imports of covered energy products from the United States stood at $ 24.5 billion, just 51% below the target, according to a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics released last month. .

The country’s purchases of all U.S. products covered were also about 40 percent below commitments, the research showed.

“China may miss the deadline for the first phase of the trade deal,” Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note on Tuesday.

“Conclusion: Lower your expectations on a major conciliation / agreement on tariff reduction between the United States and China,” he added.

Trade disputes between the United States and China are likely to erupt again, one of the triggers being that the two sides have different views on the implementation of the phase one agreement, Zhou said.

“The current ceasefire could be silence before another battle,” he wrote.

He said Washington now appeared to have no intention of conducting phase two trade negotiations and as China’s strength and resilience improved, the United States would struggle to achieve the results it wanted. in future negotiations.

Beijing should be wary of Washington resuming measures under Section 301, the same statute used by the previous administration to impose generalized tariffs on imports from China, Zhou said.

The Biden administration could also team up with Western allies to take advantage of Reforms of the World Trade Organization to exclude China from talks on a new world trading system, he added.

Taiwan could also be used to force Beijing to make trade concessions, Zhou said.

“Any overestimation of the goodwill of the United States towards China will hurt us,” he said.

