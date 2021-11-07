Trump ally Roger Stone threatens Ron DeSantis if he tries to run for president





Roger Stone, a criminal and longtime confidant of Donald Trump, warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he was aiming to block the Republican governor’s re-election by running against him unless DeSantis “vows” to not participate in the presidential race of 2024.

Stone, a Florida resident, told CBS Miami on Friday that he had “no illusions about my ability to become governor-elect,” adding, “That’s not the point here.”

But Stone is convinced he could siphon off enough votes to ruin DeSantis’ chances of re-election next year. Stone has said he will run as a candidate for the Libertarian or some other third party, CBS reported.

Stone’s warning was an attempt to scare off a potentially intimidating candidate for his pal Trump in the 2024 race – although Stone has claimed he believes any state governor should commit to completing a full term.

Trump boasted last month that he would “beat” DeSantis in a Republican presidential primary – revealing that such a clash was on his mind.

Stone told CBS that DeSantis should “make a commitment to the people of Florida to serve four years of a second term” before his re-election.

What “I don’t want to see is that he gets re-elected and immediately abandons Florida to run for president, especially if he runs against Donald Trump,” he added. .

DeSantis has said he is running for re-election and called speculation that he would stab the presidency “fabricated”.

He could not immediately be reached for comment on Stone’s warning.

Trump has not announced he will run in 2024, but appears to have been campaigning for weeks already. He said he would wait to announce his intentions to dodge “ridiculous” campaign finance laws.

A Palm Beach Daily columnist joked that Stone was like the executor of a mob boss, conveying a threat directly to DeSantis.

“Roger ‘Paulie Walnuts’ Stone” delivered “the verbal equivalent of a dead fish on Governor Ron DeSantis’s doorstep” warning him not to run, mocked writer Frank Cerabino.

Stone last week threatened to run for governor of Florida if DeSantis refused to launch an audit of his state’s 2020 vote (which Trump won).

“If Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t order a full audit of the 2020 Florida vote, I might be forced to seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination for governor in 2022. And Ron can say goodbye to his cocky Yalie ass.” Stone wrote on his Telegram account. .

Stone was the keynote speaker at a rally in Washington, DC the day before Jan.6, and was surrounded and guarded by leaders and members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

He urged the crowd that night to “fight” and “never give up… never surrender”.

He then stayed at the downtown Willard Hotel, the site of a “war room” where Trump’s allies were plotting to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. Stone told CBS Miami that the existence of such a command center was “unbeknownst to me.”

Stone was sentenced last year to 40 months in prison for seven crimes, including witness tampering, lying to the FBI and Congress and obstructing the House investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

Trump commuted Stone’s sentence in July 2020.

Check out Stone’s full interview with CBS Miami in the music video above.

