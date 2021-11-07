Jokowi said building the nation’s capital needed $ 35 billion





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo attended the Indonesia – PEA Investment Forum at the Dubai Exhibition Center, United Arab Emirates.

Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the construction of the National Capital (IKN) reached only $ 35 billion. Meanwhile, if the exchange rate is US $ 1 = Rp14330, then the required funds will reach Rp501.5 trillion. He said this when President Jokowi and the Indonesian delegation attended the Indonesia PEA Investment Forum in Dubai on Thursday (11/04/2021). During the meeting, Jokowi presented three development sectors in Indonesia that could be prioritized for cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (PEA). The first is the construction of the new capital of Indonesia. To build a new capital, at least $ 35 billion is needed, Jokowi, quoted by Setkab.go.id, said on Sunday (7/11). Read also: Government proposes Rp 131.9 trillion project to Turkey, here is the list The second sector is in the field of energy transition. Jokowi is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible by inviting investors and technology at affordable prices. If you want to invest in new and renewable energies, now is the right time. “Indonesia’s potential is quite large and varied, hydro, solar, geothermal and others,” Jokowi told PEA investors. The third priority sector mentioned by the Chairman was the trade sector. Jokowi stressed the importance of trade diversification and started negotiating the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). “I hope that by March of next year the negotiations will be completed,” Jokowi said. Read also: List of 25 streets in DKI Jakarta that will apply odd-even After attending the PEA Investment Forum in Indonesia, President Jokowi witnessed the signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Investment / BKPM and United States Air Products and Chemical in the gasification of coal and its derivatives, which was attended by Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia and Shefi Ghasemi, chairman, chairman, as well as CEO of Air Products and Chemical virtually. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, were also present to accompany President Jokowi at the Indonesia-PEA Investment Forum. Then, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Commerce M. Lutfi, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the PEA Husin Bagis and Kadin President Arsjad Rasjid. Read also: Kontras criticizes Andika Perkasa’s appointment as sole candidate for TNI commander DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Vendy Yhulia Susanto

Publisher: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

