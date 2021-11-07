6 leaders of the JuD acquitted in a case of financing of terrorism; PM Imran Khan removes TLP from prohibited outfit list





Highlights Six JuD leaders acquitted in terrorist financing case Government led by Imran Khan reached deal with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan 39 supporters of a religious party were released on bail on Saturday

New Delhi: The Lahore High Court acquitted six top leaders of the Mumbai bombing mastermind, the Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) banned by Hafiz Saeed, in a terrorist financing case.

It comes after Pakistan was put on the FATF’s “gray list” for failing to effectively implement the FATF global standards.

JuD is a front organization for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terrorist group responsible for the 2008 Bombay bombing that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The prosecution failed to prove the charges against the appellants

In April, the Lahore Counterterrorism Court sentenced top JuD leaders, Professor Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Mujahid (JuD spokesperson), Nasarullah, Samiullah and Umar Bahadur to nine years in prison each – and six months. in prison to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki (Saeed’s brother-in-law) after an FIR was registered by the Punjab Police’s Counterterrorism Department (CTD) finding them guilty of terrorist financing.

However, on Saturday, the divisional court composed of Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh overturned the trial court’s judgment against the six JuD leaders after the prosecution failed to prove the case. charge laid against appellants beyond a reasonable doubt.

The lawyer for JuD leaders told the court that the Al-Anfaal Trust had no connection with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

ATC has sentenced Saeed to a 36-year collective jail term on terrorism financing charges under the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act in five cases so far. However, his prison terms will run concurrently, meaning he will not remain in prison for many years.

Saeed is currently serving his sentence in Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore along with other convicted JuD leaders after his arrest in July 2019.

Imran Khan removes extremist TLP group from banned outfits

In another development, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Imran Khan struck a secret deal earlier this week with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and removed the extremist group from the list of banned outfits, opening thus the way to become a dominant political party of the country.

As part of the deal, the TLP assured the government that it would no longer organize violent protests in the future.

However, political analysts have said that the Pakistani government’s appeasement policy towards the TLP will cost the country’s long-term peace and stability.

