State press praise for president sparks parade of parodies ahead of pivotal party plenary

As Chinese state media ramp up their support for leader Xi Jinping ahead of a crucial plenary session of Communist Party figures next week, Twitter users satirized the gushing praise.
About 400 party members at the Central Committee will meet in Beijing for a closed-door meeting Monday through Thursday before next year’s 20th Party Congress.
Xi’s ambition to rule for life and achieve a status similar to that of his predecessor Mao Zedong is expected to be cemented at the 2022 meeting.
He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a vision turned towards the future and is committed. to work tirelessly, a tweet from the state-run Xinhua Newspaper said.
Another article quoting Xi saying: I want to love people as I love my parents.
The posts have been ridiculed by Chinese observers, journalists and academics on Twitter. Find yourself a partner who loves you like Xinhua loves the way Xi Jinping loves people like he loves his parents, journalist Laurel Chor tweeted.
Others pointed out other determined and action-oriented men, such as Robocop, Winnie the Pooh, Jeff Bezos, Doraemon, Donald Trump, and the dog that features in the I am fine of the Hall of Flames meme.