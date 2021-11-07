



As Chinese state media ramp up their support for leader Xi Jinping ahead of a crucial plenary session of Communist Party figures next week, Twitter users satirized the gushing praise. About 400 party members at the Central Committee will meet in Beijing for a closed-door meeting Monday through Thursday before next year’s 20th Party Congress. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working without released pic.twitter.com/wzlkG4wkfo Archie (@ArcherMail) November 6, 2021 Xi’s ambition to rule for life and achieve a status similar to that of his predecessor Mao Zedong is expected to be cemented at the 2022 meeting. < class=""> Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech on July 1, 2021 as the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary. Photo: RTHK screenshot. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working without released. pic.twitter.com/81R0bUHCRx Antoine Dapiran (@antd) November 6, 2021 He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a vision turned towards the future and is committed. to work tirelessly, a tweet from the state-run Xinhua Newspaper said. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working without released. pic.twitter.com/JA9o2mqeyv DEDenver < class=""> < class=""> (@EZLVSZ) November 7, 2021 Another article quoting Xi saying: I want to love people as I love my parents. The posts have been ridiculed by Chinese observers, journalists and academics on Twitter. Find yourself a partner who loves you like Xinhua loves the way Xi Jinping loves people like he loves his parents, journalist Laurel Chor tweeted. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working without released. pic.twitter.com/3XwdtW4hfq Lindsey Miller (@ LindseyMiller87) November 7, 2021 Others pointed out other determined and action-oriented men, such as Robocop, Winnie the Pooh, Jeff Bezos, Doraemon, Donald Trump, and the dog that features in the I am fine of the Hall of Flames meme. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working without released. pic.twitter.com/c8RNcfp5Gi Matthew Brooker (@mbrookerhk) November 6, 2021 < class=""> < class=""> < class=""> Hong Wrong lives at HKFP, delivering a mix of news, mildly serious sightings, and irreverent claptrap chronicling the good, the bad, and the ugly under the fading lights of Fragrant Harbors. More from Hong Wrong

