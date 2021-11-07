‘SNL’ Cold Open takes on Aaron Rodgers, Donald Trump, Glenn Youngkin – The Hollywood Reporter





After a short hiatus, the cold opening of Saturday Night Live on November 6 was among the biggest hot topics of the week.

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine from Cecily Strong interviewed Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, played by Alex Moffat, one of the voters who got him elected, played by Heidi Gardner, and and finally, Donald Trump by James Austin Johnson.

Strong began by asking Davidson’s Rodgers about not having received his COVID-19 vaccine, even though he had previously said he was “immune.”

“So what? Who cares?” said loudly. “It’s your body, your choice. And please never use this quote for any other issue.

“Exactly, Jeanine,” Davidson replied. “It’s my body and my COVID. I can give it to whoever I want, but suddenly the awakened crowd comes after me. When asked whether or not he lied about his immunization status, he explained that he snuggled up with his team and told them he was “more or less immune.” Go team! “

Next, Jeanine de Strong interviewed Youngkin de Moffat, who said her victory in Virginia shows her constituents are “deeply concerned about education,” although most of her constituents are “people who did not go. at university “and adding that” critical race theory “is” what got me elected “and” doesn’t matter. “

Youngkin from Moffat invited the leader of his parenting task force (Gardner) to talk about his feelings about education. “When my son brought home a copy of ‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison, I put down my copy of ‘Fifty Shades’ and said,’ No, a woman? Named Toni? Not in my “Merica”.

Judge Jeanine’s first guest is NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/WQB8P9uDMg

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

Gardner said that she and a group of parents made a list of books not suitable for children: Holes (“seems sexual”), Pride & Prejudice (“Prejudice is good, but pride is a term. who was co-opted by homosexuals ”); The Great Gatsby (“too much jazz”).

Then Moffat’s Youngkin made a point of saying he was happy to say he won without Trump’s help, which led to Johnson’s appearance of the former president, whom Strong called it “former and fundamentally current President of the United States”.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and especially myself on his victory in Virginia. Glenn, we did it together.

“You don’t have to say it like that,” Moffat’s Youngkin replied.

The two continued to go back and forth about how Youngkin didn’t want to partner with Trump, even asking to be removed from the split screen.

