UAE to invest $ 32.7 billion in Indonesia, Southeast Asia





JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – The Indonesian government has announced that it has secured US $ 32.7 billion (S $ 44.2 billion) in investment commitments from UAE companies in various sectors, such as vaccine manufacturing and distribution. The investments, announced last Thursday, came as President Joko Widodo traveled to the United Arab Emirates to deepen a personal relationship he forged with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the 19 investment commitment agreements involve cooperation between the Indonesian Investment Authority and the multinational logistics company DP World based in Dubai. State-owned oil giant Pertamina is expected to strike a deal on floating solar panels with Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar. Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence company G42 is also expected to invest in smart city initiatives, telecommunications and genomics labs. The G42 traveled to Indonesia in September to meet with its partners. Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have also agreed to speed up negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). After several rounds of negotiations that began in September, Joko expects the deal to be finalized as early as March next year. The Cepa negotiations are part of the UAE’s aggressive attempt to open markets in fast-growing economies such as South Korea, Kenya, Ethiopia and Turkey. While international travel is expected to rebound, the two countries have agreed to mutually recognize their Covid-19 vaccine certificates and strengthen the travel corridor arrangement that has been in place since July of last year. “For government-to-government agreements, there will be 10 agreements,” Ms. Retno said during an online press briefing last Thursday. She said these included agreements on investment promotion, taxation, cooperation between central banks, tourism as well as mangrove forest management. Indonesia’s merchandise exports to the United Arab Emirates accounted for less than 1 percent of total exports in September, according to Statistics Indonesia data. Of the total foreign direct investment in the third quarter of 2021, the UAE was also a very small fraction, with just US $ 5.8 million made, according to data from the Ministry of Investment. Mr. Fithra Faisal, economist at the University of Indonesia, said the UAE’s low share in Indonesia’s exports and direct investment made the country a potential non-traditional market to tap into, especially that both countries were predominantly Muslim. “We are pursuing the potential in the future, not just the existing one (trade and investment),” Fithra told the Jakarta Post in a telephone interview Thursday. “We expect to increase the service business because the UAE is good at it.” Trade deals have been the main attraction for Mr. Joko. After high-profile stops at the Group of 20 Summit in Italy and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland earlier in the week, he chose to visit a country that has been very receptive to his trade and investment program. Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the President met with the Crown Prince and invited him to be the guest of honor at the G-20 summit in Bali next year. Prince Sheikh Mohammed, in turn, named a road in honor of Mr Joko, who reciprocated by naming a section of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road after the crown prince. The two leaders also discussed Mr Joko’s ambitious plan to build a new capital in East Kalimantan. The crown prince heads a committee that oversees the construction of the new city. “The two leaders have agreed to follow the matter intensively at the technical level,” said Ms. Retno.

