DAN HODGES: Boris Johnson alone to blame for multi-lane pile-up

Why did this happen? What prompted Boris Johnson to force his MPs through lobbies in a cheeky attempt to quash Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone’s investigation, whitewash his findings on Owen Paterson, then make it work back and perpetrate perhaps the biggest crisis of his post as prime minister?

An explanation can be quickly removed. It wasn’t because Paterson had been the victim of a grave injustice.

The investigation into his lucrative and banned lobbying of ministers was flawed. The lack of an appeal process was flawed. And the backdrop to his wife Rose’s suicide was tragic.

But he was guilty as an accused. As one Conservative MP told me, “I love Owen. I think we need to look at how the Standards Commissioner works. But he was right. He did it.’

Boris knows full well that he did it. So the chaotic mismanagement of the past few days was not part of a noble process to save a colleague from flagrant harm.

It was also not, looking on the other side of the scale, the product of a grand conspiracy, as some critics of the Prime Minister claim.

They claim the whole affair was a preemptive strike by No 10 to prevent Parliament’s watchdog from determining who paid for the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment in Downing Street.

Yes, there is little love lost between Boris and Stone, especially after she found it in violation of House of Commons rules while on vacation in Mustique, a verdict that was overturned by a panel of MPs. multi-stakeholder.

But the Downing Street apartment issue has been reviewed by the Ministerial Advisor on Standards and the Election Commission, and no serious wrongdoing has been found. It also doesn’t seem like a question that would fall within Stone’s purview.

And there is other compelling evidence that this saga was not the product of a clever master plan. It would have required a real reflection. Smart people should have sat down to make a thoughtful, rational judgment and come up with a real strategy.

And this humiliating, omni-shambolic, multi-track political pile-up had no such oversight.

To understand what happened, there are several things you need to do. The first is that there is a political black hole at the heart of # 10. Last year, in the space of just a few weeks, the Cabinet Secretary, Director of Cabinet, Director of Communications and Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister all left. As one minister put it: “There’s nobody in there who is doing real politics, who can tap Boris on the shoulder and say, ‘Don’t be stupid. You don’t do that. ‘

Neither Dan Rosenfield, the new chief of staff, nor Simon Case, the new Cabinet secretary, has sufficient stature or authority.

So the only approximation of a serious political architecture in the heart of Whitehall was built by Prime Minister Carrie’s wife and the loose team of friends she inserted as advisers. But as last week showed, even their grip on events is tenuous.

Although not as tenuous as the hold of the Prime Minister himself. Boris has many political gifts, as demonstrated by his unprecedented streak of success. But these successes work against him.

He has become complacent. Stripped of any serious foreign political opposition, constantly defying gravity in opinion polls and backed by an unassailable majority of 80 seats, he feels he can do and get away with it as he sees fit.

It has only been four months since he was forced into yet another humiliating U-turn after attempting to dodge Covid isolation when he was screwed up. On this occasion, the retreat arrived in a few hours. This time it came too late.

“He basically thinks he’s Henry VIII,” one minister explained. “He reigns through his courtiers. He need not worry about Labor opposition. So he continues to rule by caprice and decree.

Some of these courtiers are now firmly in the sights. Sarah Dines and Andrew Griffith are the parliamentary private secretaries to the Prime Minister. They are supposed to be its “eyes and ears”, reporting to No 10 the state of mind of the parliamentary party and giving it advice on how to handle it.

But last week they were doing the opposite. “They were just talking to arrogant and offensive people,” one MP told me.

“They were like, ‘This is what you’re going to do. It is not their job. They are supposed to tell the Prime Minister what we think, not what we should think.

Others, including allies of the Prime Minister, have tried to blame the fiasco on Chief Whip Mark Spencer. But I was told he was against this decision and, in the words of a minister, was “pushed” by Boris.

Another minister said: “People say it was a flogging failure. But Mark managed to scroll the group through the halls behind something they knew was crazy. He did his job well. He’s not the problem.

Many Conservative MPs think they know who is. Although they believe Boris has blundered and his authority has been damaged, their anger is directed against Owen Paterson’s allies, especially that group of influential backbenchers who call themselves “the Spartans.” “.

“They are at the heart of it all,” a young Conservative backbench MP told me. “They bragged with that ‘I’m a Spartan. I lead the arrogance of the Conservative Party. And they have finally been discovered. It’s on them. It is their disaster.

It might be good. But there’s a reason the Spartans bragged about leading the party. This is precisely what they have been doing in recent years.

It was the Spartans who pushed David Cameron towards a Brexit referendum. It was the Spartans who ousted Theresa May, opening the door to Boris. And it was the Spartans who led the charge in Death Valley on Paterson’s behalf with the Prime Minister sadly trailing in their wake.

As one minister put it, “Boris knows Starmer can’t touch him. He always knows the public like him. He therefore calculated that the only real danger for him was to upset the Spartans. And that was his way of trying to keep them on board.

It is no longer a viable strategy. As one cabinet minister put it: “It’s over for the Spartans. It’s finish. What you are going to see over the next few months is that the rest of the parliamentary party is starting to reassert itself. The centrist deputies. Young deputies. They’re going to say, “You had a good race. But it’s our time now. ‘

This can be wishful thinking. Despite being chastened by the events of the past few days, the Spartans are unlikely to slip into the shadows. And worrying for No. 10, they harbor resentment towards a Prime Minister they think they have abandoned them, and one of their own, at a time of need.

But it’s not really about them. Or their colleagues. Or even Owen Paterson. The blame for last week’s boondoggle rests squarely on the Prime Minister’s shoulders. His complacency. His will to tolerate indeed presides over the dysfunction in Downing Street. His cession of control of his party to factions and cliques.

Why did this happen? It happened because Boris let it happen. He cannot afford to have this happen again.