PML-N wants action against Prime Minister Imran Imran and Buzdar over Daska ballot fiasco – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Saturday demanded legal proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in light of the findings of an investigative report by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP ) on irregularities in the Daska by- sounding.

The investigative report proved that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had engaged in vote theft, the opposition party said, calling the ruling party a champion of the rigging.

However, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb asked why the report was incomplete and why he refrained from clearly pinning the blame on the real culprits. At the same time, she said the report proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that Imran Khan, who she said was himself the product of election rigging, was directly involved in the election rigging. partial of Daska.

At the behest of the prime minister, the chief minister, ministers and others committed an organized rigging in Daska’s secondary vote. They should be held accountable and punished, she said. We demand that all those responsible for the rigging in the Daska poll be held accountable. Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar are directly responsible for the rigging, therefore, legal action should be taken against them, she said.

Warns against scapegoats

The PML-N Information Secretary believed that a precedent should be set so that no one would dare to commit such blatant profanity of the public vote. Punishing only those who followed heinous orders would make no sense if those who issued such orders were spared, she said. Without this comprehensive action, real justice would not be served, she said.

At a press conference, former Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and former Minister of Railways Saad Rafique, both members of the PML-N, said the Daska report established that the government PTI had stolen votes.

Mr. Rafique said that the PTI, which accused others of rigging, actually engaged in the practice because it did not believe in free and fair elections. Does the management of the PTI still have something to say after the Daska report which revealed its rigging? He asked.

The former minister expressed apprehension that there were plans to rig the upcoming general election using electronic voting machines (EVMs), just as the 2018 general election was rigged with so-called errors in the system. transmission of results (RTS) to install the government of the PTI.

Sadiq said the government would commit constitutional violations if it unilaterally implemented the proposed electoral reforms. People will not tolerate it if the government tries to push through the use of EVMs in the joint session of parliament, he warned.

The investigative report compiled by the Punjab Joint Election Commissioner on Friday revealed those responsible for the saga of the disappearance of 20 presidents in the February by-elections in Daska and found that election officials and government officials were acting as puppets in the hands of their illegal masters.

The report not only stated that they had not performed their appointed roles as required, but also identified the Deputy Director of Sialkot Colleges, Mohammad Iqbal Kaloya, for his involvement in the meetings at the House of Deputy Commissioners in Daskas, which were aimed at manipulating the electoral process.

Former special assistant to chief minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Abbas, Zeeshan Javed, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Awais and others attended the meetings, according to the investigation report.

The fact-finding investigation was launched after Daska’s incidental ballot was marred by rigging, violence and the disappearance of 20 Presiding Officers (POs). The ECP subsequently withheld the results and ordered re-election in constituency NA-75.

The report also revealed that police and officials played an absurd role in the by-election. He not only identified their inability to protect election personnel and materials, but also asked whether the police had conspired, slandered and therefore annulled the entire by-election. After an analysis of various statements of the investigative procedure, it could be inferred that the police officers were either under the influence of a constant force guiding them, or they remained deliberately blind to what was going on around them, did he declare.

Posted in Dawn, le 7 November 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 7 November 2021

