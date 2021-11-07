‘SNL’ Takes on COVID Controversy of Aaron Rodgers, Dionne Warwick Cameos





“Saturday Night Live” returned with its second batch of all-new episodes on November 6, and once again, COVID-19 was the hot topic of the cold open skit. Specifically this time around, NBC’s late night comedy series parodied NFL player Aaron Rodgers’ controversial comments and anti-vaccination stance and also included new actor James Austin Johnson’s impression of Donald Trump. .

Played by Pete Davidson, this fictional version of Rodgers appeared in “Justice with Jeanine Pirro”, with Cecily Strong of course reprising her beloved role as Pirro. He joined him remotely to discuss how the “waking crowd” is now coming after him.

“It’s my body and my COVID. I can give it to whoever I want, ”he tried to argue. He also said he had never lied about his status, noting that he had all of his teammates in a group, “had their faces three inches from my wet mouth and said to them, ‘Trust me. , I am more or less immune. Go team. ‘”

“People can talk as much as they want,” he continued, “but at the end of the day my record is still seven-one. Which means out of the eight people I have infected, seven are fine.

It wasn’t the only weekly news that “SNL” wanted to skewer in the open, however. Alex Moffat as governor-elect Glenn Youngkin was the show’s second guest, saying his victory in Virginia proves how concerned voters are with education, though he said most of his voters were people who did not go to university. When asked by Strong’s Pirro what Critical Race Theory was, he admitted that was what got him elected, but said it was “not important.”

Instead, he pivoted to allow one of his supporters to speak of “dangerous material that should be banned.” This woman was played by Heidi Gardner and said she was a big fan of Pirro’s Judgment but was against Toni Morrison’s “Beloved”.

“I put down my copy of ’50 Shades ‘and said,’ No. A woman named Toni? Not my America, ”she said. She then listed a few other books that she said should be banned, including “Holes” by Louis Sachar because it “sounds sexual” and “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen because “prejudice is good, but pride is a term that has been co-opted by gays in a sort of Lady Gaga-themed nudity parade.

“Moby Dick,” she said, was a “tos up” because even though the “title is dirty, I love the whale to be white”.

Having Youngkin on the show allowed for a follow-up to the return of Trump, now played by Johnson, as Trump wanted to take credit for getting Youngkin elected.

“It’s great to be here, Judy Judy, and it’s great to win again,” he said.

Johnson’s Trump has put together a list of advice he claims he has given over the years, some of which has not been followed and “it hasn’t worked out so well for some of these people.” First on his list was “Star Wars,” which he said should have been done with swords. “Lasers are not enough,” he told George Lucas. “And look what they do with ‘Dune’. … I see a lot of possibilities with ‘Dune’ – two, three, four, 15 films. And frankly, I see a lot of possibilities with Virginia.

Kieran Culkin was the episode’s host, while Ed Sheeran was the musical guest.

While this episode marked Culkin’s “SNL” host’s debut, he appeared on the late-night skit show before – almost exactly 30 years ago when his brother, Macaulay Culkin, hosted the November 23, 1991. The brothers, who had starred together in “Home Alone” the previous year, performed a flashback sketch of Rob Schneider’s character Richmeister. Macaulay, the oldest Culkin, played the younger version of Richmeister, while Kieran was a classmate who received his incessant nicknames. The official “SNL” Twitter account shared a snippet of this sketch earlier today, but when Culkin took the stage at Studio 8H for his monologue, he reflected further on the experience, showing the clip of him on stage for the goodnight moment in the 1991 episode where he asked Kevin Nealon to lift him up as his brother successfully straddled the shoulders of the cast members. Nealon obliged. Culkin recreated his pounding in the air during his own outro in this episode.

Culkin also used his monologue time to briefly reflect on the success of his HBO drama “Succession,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2020. He mentioned how fans often tell him how good the role of Roman Roy is. is perfect for him, he says, it’s like being told that a perfect role for you is Rudy Giuliani.

Later in the episode, Ego Nwodim brought back his beloved “Dionne Warwick Talk Show”, which starred Chloe Fineman as Miley Cyrus, Davidson as Post Malone, Culkin as Jason Mraz. and Sheeran as himself. But most notably, it allowed the legendary real-life singer to present herself as herself.

Sitting with Nwodim in the role of Warwick, she had to answer difficult questions such as, “Why are you perfect? And if she would like to sing a song. With the two women dressed in sequins and holding hand-held microphones, they did a few short bars of “What the world needs now is love”.

Hi @dionnewarwick pic.twitter.com/iHqdDta3d4

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

“Saturday Night Live” airs live from coast to coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

