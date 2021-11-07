Shanghai speeds up construction of world-leading global shipping hub, mayor says





Shanghai will accelerate the construction of a hub of world-class ports and airports in the Yangtze River Delta, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng recently told the 2021 North Bund Forum on International Shipping. China will do everything to restore and ensure the fluidity of global industrial and supply chains amid the pandemic, President Xi Jinping told the forum in a message. Xi said China is willing to work with other countries to overcome difficulties, adapt to the new development trend of green, low-carbon and smart shipping, and deepen international shipping cooperation. . The city also aims to promote decarbonization and strengthen cooperation with the international maritime industry, Gong said as quoted by Chinese media. Shanghai will accelerate the construction of a world-class hub of ports and airports in the Yangtze River Delta, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said at the 2021 North Bund Forum on International Shipping. China will do everything to restore the fluidity of global industrial and supply chains amid the pandemic, President Xi Jinping told the forum in a message. Shanghai was ranked third in the ranking of international shipping centers in the 2021 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index, which assessed the overall performance of 43 global cities with port and maritime services. According to the city’s 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) on building an international shipping center, its annual container throughput will reach at least 47 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2025, The annual throughput of air travel will reach at least 130 million, and the annual throughput of cargo ships will reach over 4.1 million tons. More than 10 companies and organizations, including COSCO Shipping, China Eastern and Baltic Airlines and the International Maritime Council, have signed the “Shanghai 2021 Initiative” to protect the cross-border transport of anti-epidemic material while protecting health and safety. worker safety involved, to gradually restore the global supply chain system. “We must continue to work closely together at the multilateral level to revitalize international trade and cooperation, and strengthen the development of global tourism and trade in order to increase prosperity for all,” said Stephen Creamer, director of the Bureau of air navigation of The International. Civil aviation organization. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (DS)

