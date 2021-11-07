Saturday Night Live’s new Donald Trump blows up Marvel’s Eternals





Saturday Night Live debuted with a new Donald Trump on Saturday night, with show newcomer James Austin Johnson filling the role previously played by Alec Baldwin. During the show’s cold opening – the fifth of the season – Johnson’s Trump quickly touched on a variety of pop culture topics, including Eternals and his current status with critics.

“You know with Eternals, it was too diverse and nobody wants to see that. The movie is rotten, just ask the tomatoes,” Johnson’s character said during the sketch. You can see the full bit below.

As of this writing, Marvel Studios’ latest feature is rated 48% “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only does this make the film – by Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao, nonetheless – the lowest-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s the only film in the franchise with the aforementioned “Rotten” designation.

As the site itself puts it, Eternals is an “ambitious superhero epic that rises as often as it stretches, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing – and at times confusing – new directions.”

ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak was much more positive about the film, giving it four out of five stars in his official review.

“One of Eternals biggest strengths is also a weakness. The film is completely standalone, which means you hardly need to know the MCU to keep up,” Jirak wrote.

She added, “On the one hand, this is one of the most refreshing and intriguing things about Phase Four. Eternals proves the MCU can take big risks and go absolutely anywhere. On the other hand, Eternals’ disconnection from the rest of the franchise makes it less watchable than most of the previous films. Hopefully the film becomes more important to the entire MCU arc, but for now it looks like more to a distant cousin than part of the family, there are still some delicious mid-credits and post-credits scenes that will give you a hard time going forward.

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available to stream Disney + subscribers on November 12.

What did you think of the Eternals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by reaching out to our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU!

