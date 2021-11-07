Turkey opens new consulate in Sri Lanka









ANI |

Update: 07 November 2021 10:01 IS

Antalya [Turkey], Nov 7 (ANI): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey is keen to develop holistic relations with Asia which has become the center of global economic power, Anadolu news agency reported.

Inaugurating a new office of the Honorary Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Antalya in the city of Alanya, the Foreign Minister expressed Turkey’s desire to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, culture and culture. ‘education.

Emphasizing the important role of honorary consulates in diplomatic interactions, Cavusoglu spoke of the first Turkish diplomatic contact with Sri Lanka which was established in 1864 when an honorary consulate was opened by the Ottoman Empire, according to Anadolu agency.

He added that after Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948, Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize a country on the subcontinent.

Speaking of the growing bilateral relations between the two countries, Cavusoglu said that relations have grown stronger since the tsunami that hit Lanka in 2004, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the country.

The Foreign Minister also commented on the country’s financial relations with Lanka and said the two countries have set a target of half a billion dollars, however, the current figure stands at around 102 million dollars as of first semester 2021.

Cavusoglu suggested that maintaining economic relations based on certain “specialty products” would not be sustainable, the agency reported.

He further suggested that the relationships be integrated and explored by the health and tourism sectors.

“[Turkey] Will further develop our cooperation with friend Sri Lanka as part of our Asia Anew initiative, “Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

“Your generous gesture towards Sri Lanka reflects the historical fraternal relations of our two countries. I must say that Turkey is a true friend”, declared the Sri Lankan ambassador to Turkey, Mohamed Rizvi Hassen, according to the Anadolu agency. .

“By opening the consulate, we hope to increase trade, investment, tourism and cultural relations, and most importantly, people-to-people contacts with this region. The Antalya region offers many opportunities, which can bind the business community in Sri Lanka. Our initiative to open this office provides an opening to explore the untapped opportunities available in Antalya for the betterment of the peoples of Turkey and Sri Lanka, ”AA said citing Hassen. (ANI)

