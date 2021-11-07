‘SNL’ video: New Trump played by James Austin Johnson





Donald Trump returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time this season – although the printing functions of old POTUS have been taken over by new actor James Austin Johnson (who also takes on President Biden for the show) .

The cold open featured the return of Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro and she brings Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Pete Davidson) as first guest. Rodgers was in hot water this week when it was revealed he had not been vaccinated – although he told media he had. This leads him to talk about his 7-1 record, “Which means out of the eight people I infected, seven are fine.”

Alex Moffat went on to become Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, who ran on an anti-criticism platform for race theory. He brings in a worried mom (Heidi Gardner), who has a list of books she wants to ban – including Holes, because it sounds too sexual, and The Great Gatsby because of “too much jazz.”

The other reason Youngkin made the news, however, is that he managed to win over many Trump voters while keeping the former president at bay. That makes Johnson the role of Trump, who dominates the rest of the skit with a pair of hilarious conscience rants to the side of the screen. If you’ve ever wondered how his logic could take him from Chris Pratt to Tomatoes to Virginia… well, now you have an infographic that covers it.

Johnson was added to the cast primarily on his strength as an Impressionist. Right off the bat, his Trump isn’t his strongest performance (there are plenty of videos on Twitter and YouTube demonstrating his true mastery of voice / cadence), but he gets stronger as the skit progresses and it’s very distinct from Alec Baldwin’s version – one of whom, for reasons, the show might like to stand out. Although he is no longer president, it seems likely that the series will need a Trump guard for the foreseeable future.

Look at extracts from the sketch below;

